Former Giants Second-Round Pick Traded to Cowboys: Report

The New York Giants saw one of its NFC East division rivals trade for one of their former draft picks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Dallas also received a 2024 seventh-rounder back in the trade.

Hankins, 30, was drafted in the second round by the Giants in the 2013 NFL draft. He’s a 10-year run-stopping defender that will slot in as a potential starter in Dallas.

“Cowboys added a run stopper to interior, acquiring DT Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from Raiders in exchange for Cowboys’ 2023 sixth-round pick, person familiar with deal said,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on October 25. “Timely move with the Bears, who totaled 243 rushing yards Monday, visiting Sunday.”

Diving More into Johnathan Hankins’ Career

Hankins entered the league with the Giants in 2013 and in the following season, he was expected to step into the role that the run-stuffing Linval Joseph had previously owned.

In 2014, Hankins showed flashes as a pass rusher, logging a career-high seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits and 21 quarterback hurries. He also recorded 51 tackles and a forced fumble and was named to Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team at defensive tackle.

Then in 2016, Hankins had three sacks, 43 tackles and a career-best eight tackles for loss. The Ohio State product turned his Giants emergence into a three-year, $27 million free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. However, he spent just one year in Indianapolis before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The veteran defensive tackle has started a combined 61 games for the Raiders in roughly four-and-a-half years. In that span, he eclipsed at least 35 tackles in each of his full seasons with the Raiders.

This season, the 30-year-old has 10 tackles and one quarterback hit in five games with Las Vegas.

At 6-foot-3, 340 pounds, he brings size to the Cowboys’ defensive front.

Dallas needed reinforcement in the rushing defense department as they’ve allowed 117 or more rushing yards in five of their seven games and rank 20th in run defense in the NFL, allowing 4.4 yards per carry.

The Giants have a chance to face Hankins on Thanksgiving in Week 12.

Sterling Shepard Update

It’s been nearly a month since the Giants lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard for the rest of the season due to an ACL tear in the team’s Week 3 loss at MetLife Stadium. He was placed on Injured Reserve at the end of September.

Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reported that Shepard is set to be having surgery Tuesday based on his Instagram story.

Sterling Shepard looks to be having surgery today based on Insta story pic.twitter.com/q7SLMxp9IC — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 25, 2022

It was confirmed that Shepard underwent surgery on his left ACL on Tuesday, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Stapleton noted that Shepard’s process was similar to what teammate Saquon Barkley did in 2020. Both rehabbed for nearly a month before undergoing ACL surgeries.

The 2016 second-round pick has now suffered devastating injuries in back-to-back seasons. He was cleared to play before the season and has played in the team’s first three games.

The 29-year-old has missed at least five games in all but two of his first seven NFL seasons.