Recent Ex-Giants QB Flop Signs With Division Rival: Report

The New York Giants have seen one of their division rivals scoop up one of their former players.

ESPN’s John Keim reports the Washington Commanders are signing quarterback Jake Fromm to their practice squad.

The Commanders are signing Fromm with Carson Wentz set to miss time after finger surgery. They have Taylor Heinicke and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell on the active roster, so Fromm will be placed as the third quarterback.

Fromm was worked out by the Giants the week prior to the team’s Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers in London. They were banged up at the quarterback position with Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) dealing with injuries from the team’s win against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

The Giants ended up not signing Fromm as Jones started and led Big Blue to a comeback victory over the Packers. As for Taylor, he didn’t travel to London, forcing the team to elevate Davis Webb from the practice squad.

Fromm’s Shaky Giants Tenure

Fromm was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL draft. He played for current Giants head coach Brian Daboll while they were together in Buffalo.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad during the 2021 season after Jones was lost to a season-ending injury. Fromm did not fare well for the Giants as the team’s offensive line led to Fromm being sacked six times. Towards the end of the season, he played three games (two starts) for the Giants, completing 27 of 60 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Georgia product was also a part of a bizarre sequence of plays near the end of the first half in the team’s last game of the season.

With five minutes left Giants backed up near their own goal line, then-head coach Joe Judge called consecutive quarterback sneaks, giving up the possession and punting back to Washington.

After the game, it appeared that the now-fired Judge put blame on Fromm for missing the first-down throw.

“We were backed up. Had a shot at the play-action to get the ball out in the flat. We’ve got to make the throw and hit the guy right there,” Judge said. (Fullback) Eli (Penny) was open there. It would’ve been a good shot coming off the goal line there to get us some yardage and get us some space.”

New York finished the season 4-13 as they were the second-lowest scoring offense in the NFL.

Despite the obstacles, it’s fair to say that Fromm wasn’t the right fit for the Giants.

Giants Top Grades From Week 6

The Giants overcome a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit, beating the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. New York improved to 5-1 on the season as it was the team’s second consecutive comeback victory over an opponent who was considered the favorite.

Pro Football Focus gave grades on the Giants’ performances on offense and defense.

Here are the top performers in each group.

Offense

OL Ben Bredeson (78.8)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (76.6)

TE Daniel Bellinger (76.0)

OL Mark Glowinski (72.5)

OL Evan Neal (70.5)

Defense