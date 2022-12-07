Recent Ex-Giants Leading RB Signs With Seahawks

After being released by the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29, former New York Giants veteran running back Wayne Gallman has found a new home in the NFC.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks signed Gallman to their practice squad on December 6 as rookie playmaker Kenneth Walker continues to recover from a foot injury.

With RB Ken Walker battling an ankle injury, the #Seahawks are signing veteran RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad, source said. Added depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2022

Walker suffered a foot and ankle injury during Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He could miss Seattle’s Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Several additional Seahawks running backs are also dealing with injuries including DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr.

That meant the Seahawks needed to add a depth piece like Gallman to their backfield.

Gallman’s Resume

Gallman, 28, entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2017 and mostly served as a backup during his first three seasons in the NFL. Then, he would start 10 games in 2020 due to Saquon Barkley’s season-ending ACL injury. He finished with 796 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns and averaged 4.6 yards per attempt.

As a member of the Giants, Gallman is likely remembered most for his 135 rushing-yard performance on 16 attempts in the team’s Week 13 win over the Seahawks in 2020. One of his runs included a 60-yard run while the team was down 5-0 in the third quarter, which led to a touchdown two players later.

Gallman parlayed his 2020 performance into a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, but was cut prior to the 2021 season. He would spend time with the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings and garnered 125 yards in eight games between the two teams in 2021.

The 28-year-old Gallman signed to the Chiefs practice squad on October 13. He was on the practice squad for a total of 48 days before signing with Seattle on December 6.

In four years with New York, Gallman played in 53 games, rushing for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns.

The six-year NFL veteran has rushed for 1,548 yards on 366 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and has scored nine rushing touchdowns in his career. He’s also posted 81 catches on 115 targets for 519 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the same time span, according to Pro Football Reference.

Giants Could Get Boosts in Near Future

After a 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Giants have won just two of their last five games. The playoffs are on the line as Big Blue holds a 7-4-1 record.

New York could be getting much-needed returns to the defense. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and safety Xavier McKinney (hand) are trending in the right direction and could find their way back to the field soon.

Jackson has missed the last two games with a sprained MCL and is unlikely to play in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But there is a chance that he’s able to return for an anticipated matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 15 on Sunday Night Football.

“I think he’s getting better. I think it’s too early to tell today,” head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday of Jackson. “Making progress. How much progress? Yet to be determined.”

McKinney broke his hand in an ATV accident during the team’s Week 9 bye week. He feels optimistic that his return is near and could come as early as this Sunday.

“I think there’s always a chance,” McKinney told NJ Advance Media. “But knowing me, knowing how I am, obviously it’s killing me that I can’t be out here with the guys right now.”