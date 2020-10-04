Rams Star Leaves Giants WR’s Pregnant Sister; Leads to Postgame Brawl

“He know he gonna have to see me.” That was New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate back in October of last year talking about Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. On Sunday, Tate kept his word.

While Tate and Ramsey kept things cordial during regulation, the same thing cannot be said about the postgame festivities. While other players took to midfield to exchange pleasantries, Tate and Ramsey exchanged blows.

Following the conclusion of the Rams’ 17-9 victory over Big Blue, “Ramsey and Tate walked toward each other after the final whistle. They both took swings almost simultaneously and then went down in a heap,” per AP’s Greg Beacham.

You can see the brawl first-hand from multiple angles below:

There’s a fight on the field after the game clock hits zero, press box consensus says it was Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate involved pic.twitter.com/m6WhFUMhwf — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) October 4, 2020

Tate-Ramsey Feud Stems From CB’s Relationship With WR’s Sister

Tate’s bad blood for Ramsey dates back to a fallout the cornerback had with the wideout’s sister approximately a year ago. According to USA Today, Ramsey “publicly acknowledged dumping Tate’s pregnant sister, Breanna, in a since-deleted Instagram post.” Ramsey, who already had one other child with Breanna, left Tate’s sister for Las Vegas-based dancer, Monica Giavanna.

Tate spoke to the New York Post during the initial fallout last October, stating “I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it.”

He also added this aforementioned gem of a tweet in response to a Twitter follow essentially telling Tate he should put Ramsey in his place.

He know he gonna have to see me. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 24, 2019

Ramsey initially fired back with this tweet below, but ultimately deleted the response:

“We live in a society where ignorant people feel that they are owed an explanation of what goes on in our day-to-day lives … and why we make the decisions we make … we don’t have to answer to anyone but the man above. [Expletive] is beyond overrated,” Ramsey said in a since-delete tweet.

