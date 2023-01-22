Multiple Eagles Players Fire Brutal Shots at Giants on Twitter

The New York Giants were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 38-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in the Divisional Round on January 22.

It didn’t take long for Eagles players to get their trash talk out on social media. Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox tweeted “Take over what trap” in the early hours Sunday morning after the win.

Take over what trap 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 22, 2023

Fellow defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh also tweeted, “Anyone seen the Giants? Couldn’t find them yesterday.”

Anyone seen the Giants? Couldn't find them yesterday. — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) January 22, 2023

Even the Eagles’ official Twitter account got in the trolling action as they resurfaced a tweet that the Giants had released James Bradberry, who caught an interception in the playoff matchup.

Cox and Suh were part of a defensive line that sacked Daniel Jones five times and caused Saquon Barkley to run for just 61 yards in a high-intense matchup.

With the victory, the Eagles are advancing to their first NFC Championship Game since they won the Super Bowl in 2017.

The House of Horrors for Giants

Lincoln Financial Field continues to be a haunted stadium for the Giants, who haven’t won in Philadelphia since the 2013 season.

The Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 lead by halftime. The 38-7 end result was the biggest margin of the three Eagles wins over the Giants this season, with the closest game being in Week 18 when the Giants rested their starters.

Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham recorded a sack on Jones and believes a strong defensive front is a key ingredient in any team’s success.

“If you want to go far in this game, it starts up front,” Graham said, via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You have to be able to push, and you gotta have strength on both sides, offense and defense. It always starts up front. Every play starts with who’s coming off the hardest and who can get pushed to disrupt the quarterback or keep the quarterback out of pressure. And we do a great job up front both ways of sharpening each other. I’m just excited because I know that everybody is healthy.

Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and Cox also posted sacks on the night.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Clarifies Postgame Comments

After the devastating loss on Saturday night, Jones was asked if he wanted to return for the 2023 season.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I’ve really enjoyed playing here. I appreciate all those guys in the locker room. It’s a special group of guys. And I really enjoyed being a part of it. We’ll figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the guys in the locker room.”

Jones will be a free agent after the season.

On Sunday, Jones cleared up his earlier comments on his future.

“I love this place. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I want to be here,” Jones said, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “There’s a business side of it all. I lot of that I can’t control. I really love and respect this organization, the ownership, the guys in this locker room.

“I’d love to be here. I’ve really enjoyed being here. We’ll see how it all works out.”

Before his lackluster performance against Philly, Jones received the headlines for his performance against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Wild Card Weekend when he completed 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 17 times for a team-leading 78 yards.

The Giants will have until the 2022 regular season is over until they can begin the process of possibly extending the 25-year-old Jones.