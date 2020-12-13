Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Delivers ‘Backhanded Slap’ to Giants

The New York Giants are in the midst of the NFL’s second-longest active winning streak. Ripping off four victories in a row, the G-Men have catapulted themselves atop the NFC East, earning interest league-wide across NFL viewers. On the other hand, New York’s divisional foes, the Dallas Cowboys, have been all but left for dead, dropping seven of their last eight games and owning just nine victories on the season.
Without Dak Prescott at their disposal, the Cowboys’ on-field performance has drastically deteriorated, as has country-wide interest regarding the team. This is why earlier this week the NFL announced that the Dec. 20 49ers-Cowboys game, initially scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, had been moved to 1:00 p.m. ET. In a corresponding move, the league flexed the Browns-Giants game to the primetime slot on Sunday Night.
Jerry Jones: NFL Moved Cowboys Game to Generate ‘More Eyeballs’
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the situation with reporters on Wednesday, admitting that the team was most definitely “disappointed.”
“Number one, I think it’s a reflection of where we are right now as a football team,” McCarthy said. “I mean, these are the types of things that I guess happen when you’re not successful. We’re disappointed, make no bones about it.”
Dallas owner Jerry Jones, on the other hand, took a different approach to the schedule changing, insinuating that the move was a way for the league to generate “more eyeballs” in a “potentially lesser (time) slot.”
“Some of the biggest ratings we’ve ever had have been on Sunday afternoon,” Jones claimed while appearing on 105.3 The Fan 105.3 (h/t The Athletic’s Jon Machota). “That’s not a bad strategy to put the Cowboys in a potentially lesser slot and have more eyeballs watch the NFL.”
That’s certainly one way to spin it. However, NJ.com’s Art Stapleton wasn’t having any of it, calling out Jones for his “backhanded slap.”
Flexed Game? Logan Ryan Could Care Less
While Jones looks to save face on the perception of his team, Giants soon-to-be Pro Bowler, Logan Ryan, has more pressing things to worry about than when a future game’s kickoff will occur.
Logan Ryan was incredulous on Wednesday when he was asked about the significance of the Giants’ Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns being flexed into prime time. On a Zoom call, Ryan put his hands to his head and said:
“You’re asking me about the Browns game being flexed?” Ryan questioned on a Zoom call this week. “It means nothing, to answer your question. It means absolutely nothing.”
“Look, the Arizona Cardinals have the number one red area offense, they have the number four rushing offense, Kyler Murray is the top rushing quarterback, DeAndre Hopkins is the best receiver we’ve seen all year, Larry Fitzgerald is a Hall of Fame receiver. They run the most tempo in the NFL, number one tempo offense, we haven’t seen an offense that runs as much tempo as them,” Ryan said.
The eight year-pro continued — “So, the Browns being flexed, it means absolutely nothing because I’ve got to worry about this tempo these guys are about to give us, I’ve got to worry about DeAndre Hopkins, I’ve got to worry about Larry Fitzgerald, I’ve got to worry about Kyler Murray, so that’s 100 percent of what my worries and concerns.”
The Giants will welcome the Cardinals into MetLife this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. The following week the Cleveland Browns will come to town under the bright lights of Sunday night with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
