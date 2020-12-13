Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Delivers ‘Backhanded Slap’ to Giants

The New York Giants are in the midst of the NFL’s second-longest active winning streak. Ripping off four victories in a row, the G-Men have catapulted themselves atop the NFC East, earning interest league-wide across NFL viewers. On the other hand, New York’s divisional foes, the Dallas Cowboys, have been all but left for dead, dropping seven of their last eight games and owning just nine victories on the season.

Without Dak Prescott at their disposal, the Cowboys’ on-field performance has drastically deteriorated, as has country-wide interest regarding the team. This is why earlier this week the NFL announced that the Dec. 20 49ers-Cowboys game, initially scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, had been moved to 1:00 p.m. ET. In a corresponding move, the league flexed the Browns-Giants game to the primetime slot on Sunday Night.

Jerry Jones: NFL Moved Cowboys Game to Generate ‘More Eyeballs’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the situation with reporters on Wednesday, admitting that the team was most definitely “disappointed.”

“Number one, I think it’s a reflection of where we are right now as a football team,” McCarthy said. “I mean, these are the types of things that I guess happen when you’re not successful. We’re disappointed, make no bones about it.”

Dallas owner Jerry Jones, on the other hand, took a different approach to the schedule changing, insinuating that the move was a way for the league to generate “more eyeballs” in a “potentially lesser (time) slot.”

“Some of the biggest ratings we’ve ever had have been on Sunday afternoon,” Jones claimed while appearing on 105.3 The Fan 105.3 (h/t The Athletic’s Jon Machota). “That’s not a bad strategy to put the Cowboys in a potentially lesser slot and have more eyeballs watch the NFL.”

That’s certainly one way to spin it. However, NJ.com’s Art Stapleton wasn’t having any of it, calling out Jones for his “backhanded slap.”

“Translation: Jerry’s displeased with the development and decides to take a backhanded slap at the game picked to replace the Cowboys in prime time,” Stapleton Tweeted in response to Jones’ comments. Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!