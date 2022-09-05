Recently Released Giants Defender Signs With Steelers

The New York Giants have seen one of their initial 53-man roster cuts from last week find a home on September 5.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve signed safety Andrew Adams to their practice squad. Two additional players were also signed by the team in cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Delontae Scott.

We have signed S Andrew Adams, CB Josh Jackson and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/5nzGCvpX9Q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 5, 2022

Adams’ History

Adams signed with the Giants during training camp as it was his second stint with the franchise. He entered the league with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In his first two seasons, he played in 14 regular season games, including three starts. The UConn product also started the NFC Wild Card Game in 2016.

He played last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has had two stints with the team. Adams played four seasons with them in total and was a member of the Bucs Super Bowl LV team and played in seven postseason games. The veteran safety totaled 57 games for Tampa, including 18 starts.

Throughout his career, Adams has recorded 190 tackles, seven interceptions, 23 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hits.

In 2021, he appeared in 14 games for the Bucs (with three starts) and nabbed 24 tackles (16 solo), including one tackle for loss, one interception and four passes defensed. He also posted a career-best 76.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, with an 81.5 run defense grade and 68.0 coverage grade.

Giants Name Offensive Play Caller

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the team’s play caller moving forward.

“I talked to Mike over the weekend–we were working yesterday–talked to him today,” Daboll said. “I have a lot of confidence in Mike. We’ll stay with how we did things in the preseason.”

Daboll’s announcement comes as no surprise. Kafka called plays during spring OTAs which continued into training camp and the preseason. Daboll has been on the record of reaping praise on Kafka’s communication with fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I’ve been really happy with Mike,” Daboll said. “Not just his communication with the quarterback, but how he’s handled the offensive staff, how he’s handled the players. He has a really good demeanor about himself.”

Daboll was the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021 before taking the Giants’ head coaching job. He helped guide Josh Allen to turn into one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

New York is hoping for Daboll to boost fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, but the 47-year-old will also approach his new job with a managerial approach — as most head coaches do.

Those duties will be given to Kafka, who is a former NFL quarterback and was the Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach from 2018 to 2021. He’s worked from the press box in the past and will continue to survey the field on game days.

“I’m not big on putting guys in a box, so I like giving them some freedom, giving them some baseline guidelines to work within, and then letting those guys work it out, because at the end of the day, you know I’m staying on the sideline,” Kafka told The Athletic earlier this year.

The Giants open the regular season this Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET in Tennessee versus the Titans.