Former Giants Wide Receiver Fired From College Coaching Job

Former New York Giants wide receiver Ed McCaffrey won’t return as Northern Colorado head coach, the university announced on November 21.

“This is never an easy decision,” athletic director Darren Dunn said in a statement. “We appreciate all the work, time and energy Coach McCaffrey has put into the program and we wish him the best in the future.”

McCaffrey led UNC to a 6-16 record across two seasons in the Big Sky Conference. He was hired in 2019, but the Bears’ 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Two of McCaffrey’s sons joined him at Northern Colorado, with Max serving as the team’s offensive coordinator and Dylan coming to play quarterback after leaving Michigan.

One of McCaffrey’s sons is Christian, who is a star Pro Bowl running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Ed McCaffrey’s Playing Career

The elder McCaffrey earned All-America honors at Stanford in 1990. Then, he was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 1991 NFL draft. In three seasons, he caught 92 receptions for Big Blue.

Following a three-year stint with the Giants, he played one season with the San Francisco 49ers and then the final nine seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

In total, McCaffrey won three Super Bowls — one with San Francisco and two with Denver. However, his best years came next to John Elway in Denver. In 1998, McCaffrey earned All-Pro honors after notching 64 passes for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With Denver, McCaffrey recorded three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, two of which came when the Broncos won the Super Bowl in 1998 and ’99. However, he suffered a devastating leg injury on a Monday night game when Denver played the Giants in 2001. He rebounded in the 2002 season with 69 receptions and would retire after the 2003 season.

The Stanford product finished his 13-year playing career with more than 7,400 receiving yards. In May of 2022, McCaffrey was officially enshrined in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

“I’m glad to join so many of my former Broncos teammates and coaches [in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame],” McCaffrey said in an interview with DenverBroncos.com.

Barkley Reacts to Sunday Loss

Giants running back Saquon Barkley had just 22 yards on 15 carries in the team’s 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. He had under 50 rushing yards in a game for the first time all season.

Barkley was asked if the team’s confidence has taken a hit after losing as favorites at home to the Lions.

“Zero. I mean at the end of the day, it’s the NFL, every team is a great team. They came out here, they played great,” Barkley told reporters after Sunday’s loss, via Giants Wire. “We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to worry. We’re not going to waver at all. That’s for you guys to go out there and say what you want to say about us. At the end of the day, the only focus we have is the men and women in the locker room and the facility.”

The Giants head to play the Dallas Cowboys for a Thanksgiving Day showdown of two 7-3 teams.