Former Giants Veteran Starter Surprisingly Retires After Five Seasons

According to his Twitter account, former New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny has announced his retirement from the NFL.

“I used to train my *** off in the offseason, just thinking to myself like “damn my moment gone come,”‘. I’ve played six seasons, 77 games straight. … Thankful for all (the) trainers that I’ve spent countless hours of training,” Penny wrote on November 28.

In his retirement note, he also thanked his older brother, Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny.

“Also (thankful for) my big brother @theofficialpenny. … I’d get my *** whooped in everything, which I believed enhanced my competitiveness,” Penny continued.

I’m out. Perspective is everything. Thankful for what the game done for me. 💙 #ITSNEVERBAD pic.twitter.com/LrKIbQ7Kd7 — Elijhaa Penny (@ElijhaaP) November 28, 2022

Penny spent four seasons with the Giants after they signed him off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2018. He played in 61 games with the Giants.

More on Penny’s NFL Career

Back in 2016, Penny was an undrafted free agent out of Idaho and would eventually sign with the Cardinals. In 2017, he played in 16 games and recorded 31 rushing attempts for 124 yards and two touchdowns. The following season, the Giants claimed him off Arizona’s practice squad.

After posting seven rushes for 25 yards and eight receptions for 50 yards in 2018, Penny was re-signed for the following season. He wound up playing the next three seasons with the Giants after continuing to re-sign with them as a restricted free agent.

In 2021, Penny had career highs in carries (24), yards rushing (99) and receptions (9). During that span, he made a career-high three starts in that span. Much of Penny’s contributions to New York’s offense had to do with countless injuries to much of the offense.

In a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he had three carries for 15 yards, including his first career touchdown with a 4-yard rush. In a Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Penny rushed five times for 25 yards. A few weeks later against the Los Angeles Chargers, Penny posted a three-year reception for his first career receiving touchdown.

Penny was also an important special teams player for the Giants during two head-coaching tenures — Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge. During his four seasons with New York, Penny played in 833 special teams snaps.

In March, Penny announced on Twitter that he would not return to the Giants in 2022. Unfortunately, he was never given an opportunity to play for a team this season, which led to his retirement.

Thank you BIG BLUE. Extremely thankful for everything. #ITSNEVERBAD 😊 …I wish everyone in the building success and prosperity. They all deserve it. 💙 ….lollol don’t call me king pic.twitter.com/NABL9KHewZ — Elijhaa Penny (@ElijhaaP) March 10, 2022

For his career, Penny appeared in 77 games and made seven starts for the Giants. He attempted 83 rushes for 302 yards (3.6 YPC) and three touchdowns. He also received 25 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown.

In Penny’s retirement announcement, he mentioned that he didn’t make the playoffs in his six seasons in the NFL.

“That’s crazy . . . Still never bad. Grateful to play under great coaches, teammates and organizations,” Penny wrote.

Giants Face Must Win Game

The Giants (7-4) host the Washington Commanders (7-5) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium in a game between the sixth and seventh seeds in the NFC Playoff picture. Whoever loses could be dropped down to eighth, depending on how the Seahawks Seahawk play against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

New York could use a boost after losing their second straight game on Thanksgiving for the first time this season. They’ve also lost three of their last four games.

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) are the top seed in the NFC, while the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) hold the 5th seed.

It won’t be easy moving forward for the Giants. They have to play the Commanders and the Eagles twice and the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts each once.