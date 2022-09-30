Giants Could Get Boost With Return of Starting Defender

The New York Giants’ defensive backs group could be getting a key defender back.

Cornerback Aaron Robinson is in line to play in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears after missing the Giants’ last two games. The 2021 third-round pick started in the season opener at the Tennessee Titans before needing his appendix removed.

“After the Tennessee game, the next day – that evening – I started feeling a little stomach pain,” Robinson told reporters Thursday. “I didn’t think too much of it. It carried over through the night into Tuesday and all day.”

Robinson underwent tests and was told he needed surgery.

“Honestly, I wasn’t going for it at first,’’ Robinson said. “I’m asking a million questions. I did some research myself. It could have been more serious than it was, so I went along with the plan.”

After Robinson’s surgery and recovery went well, head coach Brian Daboll wasn’t direct on how long it would take for Robinson to return to play.

Now, it appears that Robinson has a good chance of playing in Week 4. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday’s injury report and told reporters that he felt fine.

If Robinson were to start, he will be on the opposite side of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Aaron Robinson’s NFL Road

Robinson appeared in just nine games during his rookie season, but he also posted two starts. A foot injury took him out for the first half of the season.

As the season progressed, Robinson improved in all areas. He ended the year with 26 total tackles, three defended passes, and one quarterback hit.

Still, there was concern about the 2021 third-round pick Robinson taking the No. 2 spot after the departure of James Bradberry this past off-season. Bradberry ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving a major hole alongside Jackson.

In the 2022 preseason, Robinson often showed vulnerability during training camp and in the preseason when opposing quarterbacks targeted him.

Robinson did show promise in Week 1, recording five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense. He earned a respectable 73.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

If Robinson can rebound from appendicitis, he has a chance from being a centerpiece of the secondary for the foreseeable future.

Robinson Set to Replace Injured CB

Giants rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott was placed on the team’s injury report Wednesday with a calf strain. However, Flott wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday and was also seen moving around the building with a walking scooter, which raises uncertainty about the severity of his injury.

Daboll told reporters Friday that Flott probably won’t be available on Sunday. That’s not good news in terms of the Giants’ defense back depth. Cornerback Nick McCloud doesn’t look like he’ll be active on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

But the good news is that Robinson will likely get his cornerback No. 2 spot back. Flott started two straight games filling in for Robinson.

Veteran Fabian Moreau and Flott split time at cornerback during Robinson’s two-game absence. Flott started both games and appeared in 71% of the defensive snaps in the Giants’ Week 2 win, but just 30% against Dallas. Moreau played 29% of the snaps against Carolina and 61% against Dallas.