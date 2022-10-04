Giants Place Promising Defender on Injured Reserve

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that cornerback Aaron Robinson has been placed on Injured Reserve after the second-year defender suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears.
Robinson returned in Week 4 and played in just 12 snaps before suffering his knee injury after missing the previous two games due to recovering from his appendix being removed.
The 2021 third-round pick started in the season opener at the Tennessee Titans. He showed promise in Week 1, recording five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense. He earned a respectable 73.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Now, Robinson is out for at least four games. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan added that the Giants are “very thin” at the cornerback spot with Cor’Dale Flott’s calf injury that kept him out in Week 4.
It’s expected that the Giants will move veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau into Robinson’s starting spot.
With an opening on the 53-man roster, the Giants could add one reinforcement at either cornerback, quarterback or the wide receiver spot as all three positions have depth concerns.
Cornerback Outlook
With Robinson out, it’s like that Moreau is the cornerback starter opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Moreau started 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, posting 61 total tackles and 11 pass defenses.
In Week 4, Moreau had four pass deflections, with one of them saving a potential touchdown from Bears quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.
Darnay Holmes is the team’s slot cornerback. The only healthy backup on the 53-man roster currently is Justin Layne, a fourth-year player who has yet to play a defensive snap this season.
There are two cornerbacks on the Giant’s practice squad. They are undrafted rookie Zyon Gilbert and Olaijah Griffin, a former undrafted player who played with the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2021.
Nonetheless, Jackson will continue to be the top cornerback on the roster. He has declined after posting 67.0 plus PFF defensive grades in the team’s first two games. The 27-year-old defender allowed seven receptions for 69 yards in Week 3 and posted a 50.3 PFF grade in Week 4.
Landon Collins Update
The Giants world was in a frenzy Monday when it was reported by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler that free agent safety Landon Collins visit his former team.
New York drafted Collins in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He made three Pro Bowls with the team from 2016 to 2018. Due to a contract dispute, Collins signed with Washington to a six-year, $84 million contract in 2019. The Commanders would release Collins three years later after he refused to take a pay cut.
He’s been without a team for the first four weeks of the season.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo provided an update on the Giants’ situation with Collins and that there’s no deal imminent Tuesday.
“It sounds like it went well.” Garafolo tweeted Tuesday. “No immediate signing, especially with some roster gymnastics at other positions this week but could be revisited down the road.
Later on Monday, it was reported by CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the Giants’ team facility on Monday. Following Anderson’s report, a person with knowledge of the visit confirmed to Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo that Beckham’s appearance was not a formal visit arranged by the team, nor did the star wideout meet with head coach Brian Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen.
Rather, Beckham visited a friend at the team’s facility, as well as checked in on former teammate Sterling Shepard, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3.