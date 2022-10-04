Giants Place Promising Defender on Injured Reserve

Cornerback Outlook

With Robinson out, it’s like that Moreau is the cornerback starter opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Moreau started 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, posting 61 total tackles and 11 pass defenses.

In Week 4, Moreau had four pass deflections, with one of them saving a potential touchdown from Bears quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Fabian Moreau preventing a possible touchdown here. pic.twitter.com/pUYng98xor — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 2, 2022

Darnay Holmes is the team’s slot cornerback. The only healthy backup on the 53-man roster currently is Justin Layne, a fourth-year player who has yet to play a defensive snap this season.

There are two cornerbacks on the Giant’s practice squad. They are undrafted rookie Zyon Gilbert and Olaijah Griffin, a former undrafted player who played with the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2021.

Nonetheless, Jackson will continue to be the top cornerback on the roster. He has declined after posting 67.0 plus PFF defensive grades in the team’s first two games. The 27-year-old defender allowed seven receptions for 69 yards in Week 3 and posted a 50.3 PFF grade in Week 4.

Landon Collins Update

The Giants world was in a frenzy Monday when it was reported by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler that free agent safety Landon Collins visit his former team.

Reunion in the works? Free agent safety Landon Collins is visiting the New York #Giants on Monday, per sources, returning to the place where he made three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team. Collins would give N.Y.’s defense a hybrid linebacker/safety option if they reach agreement — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 3, 2022

New York drafted Collins in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He made three Pro Bowls with the team from 2016 to 2018. Due to a contract dispute, Collins signed with Washington to a six-year, $84 million contract in 2019. The Commanders would release Collins three years later after he refused to take a pay cut.

He’s been without a team for the first four weeks of the season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo provided an update on the Giants’ situation with Collins and that there’s no deal imminent Tuesday.

“It sounds like it went well.” Garafolo tweeted Tuesday. “No immediate signing, especially with some roster gymnastics at other positions this week but could be revisited down the road.

On S Landon Collins’ workout with the #Giants, it sounds like it went well. No immediate signing, especially with some roster gymnastics at other positions this week but could be revisited down the road. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 4, 2022

Later on Monday, it was reported by CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the Giants’ team facility on Monday. Following Anderson’s report, a person with knowledge of the visit confirmed to Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo that Beckham’s appearance was not a formal visit arranged by the team, nor did the star wideout meet with head coach Brian Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen.