Giants Share Troubling Injury Update on Starting Defender

It doesn’t look good for New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson, who hasn’t played since being placed on Injured Reserve in Week 4.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Tuesday that Robinson is ‘doubtful’ to return this season.

CB Aaron Robinson (knee) doubtful to return this season, per coach Brian Daboll. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 8, 2022

An appendectomy sidelined Robinson after Week 1. When he returned in Week 4, a knee injury sidelined him 10 snaps into that game.

Robinson, a third-round pick last season, played nine games as a rookie. After the Giants released James Bradberry, Robinson was given the starting cornerback role opposite Adoree’ Jackson.

Daboll also confirmed that defensive tackle Nick Williams, placed on IR this week with a bicep injury he suffered in Week 8, is done for the season.

Fabian Moreau Has Stepped Up

The Giants signed Moreau in late September to the team’s practice squad. The former Washington third-round pick played the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons and allowed eight touchdowns.

Moreau, 28, has allowed just 5.3 yards per target and a 47.4% completion rate. He’s played more than adequately as an outside and slot corner.

General manager Joe Schoen caught lightning in a bottle with the cornerback and the team could easily consider him to stick around beyond 2022.

Kenny Golladay & Xavier McKinney Updates

The Giants could soon get help at the wide receiver position that most desperately needs production.

Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that Golladay is likely to return against the Houston Texans in Week 10. The veteran receiver has missed the last four games with a sprained MCL.

New York traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs and Daboll and Schoen said the move was “in the best interest” of the organization.

There was a chance the Giants could dive into the wide receiver market before the trade deadline, but no deal was made. As a team, the Giants average only 159 passing yards per game. Darius Slayton, who was once an off-season trade candidate, is the team’s leading receiver.

Quarterback Daniel Jones now has the chance of having Golladay on the outside on Sunday.

Shortly after the Toney trade, Golladay expressed a desire to remain in New York and rebound after a rough start to his tenure with the club.

“Oh man, I want to be a part of it big time. I’m trying everything to get back out there,” Golladay said in late October. “I’ve never even been a part of a team that’s gone 6-1. I’m trying to do everything to get back out there.

On Monday, the Giants announced that safety Xavier McKinney will miss at least four games due to a hand injury as he’s been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

McKinney tweeted on Monday morning that he hurt his hand while riding an ATV during the Week 9 bye that was going to keep him sidelined for “a few weeks.”

“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” McKinney wrote.

Daboll expressed unhappiness toward the whole situation.

“I feel bad for Xavier. Disappointed that he got injured. And he’ll do everything he can do to get back and be ready to go,” Daboll told reporters on Tuesday. “I feel bad for him. I feel bad for us. I know he’s disappointed. But we can’t do anything about that now?”

The Giants will expect more snaps from Julian Love, rookie Dane Belton and maybe Landon Collins, who is on the team’s practice squad.