Giants Starting Defender Surprisingly Ruled Out in Week 2

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke to reporters Wednesday and gave out a surprising report on a key defender.

According to NYDN’s Pat Leonard, Daboll said Wednesday that cornerback Aaron Robinson will be out for Sunday’s game due to undergoing an appendectomy, which is a procedure that removes the appendix.

Daboll wouldn’t say who will start in Robinson’s place but that there will be competition for the No. 2 CB spot. The starter will be announced Friday.

Robinson was on the opposite side of Adoree’ Jackson in Week 1 against the Tennesee Titans. Other than starting slot cornerback Darnay Holmes, the remaining cornerbacks on the roster are Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud and Justin Layne. McCloud is expected to miss practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Titans.

It’s possible the Giants could elevate veteran Fabian Moreau from the practice squad to the active roster.

There’s also a strong likelihood that the Giants sign a cornerback as they look for depth on the active roster.

Tough Short-Term Blow for Giants

There was concern about the 2021 third-round pick Robinson taking the No. 2 spot after the departure of James Bradberry this past off-season. Bradberry ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving a major hole alongside Jackson.

Robinson had a shaky rookie season in then-defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system, playing only 268 total defensive snaps. He also dealt with a bit of injury. But there was some promise as he started in four games and put together solid performances against the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

In the 2022 preseason, Robinson often showed vulnerability during training camp and in the preseason when opposing quarterbacks targeted him.

Robinson did show promise in Week 1, recording five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense. He earned a respectable 73.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

While Robinson won’t be ready for Week 2, it’s likely that he won’t miss any more time.

Other Key Injury Updates

Daboll also said the wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) will not practice Wednesday along with McCloud. Starting edge defenders Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be limited, along with starting center Jon Feliciano and backup safety Jason Pinnock. Ojulari and Thibodeaux didn’t play in Week 1.

There was encouraging news on rookie safety Dane Belton, who broke his collarbone during the early parts of training camp. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Daboll told reporters that he expects Belton to make his NFL debut this Sunday.

As for the competition at left guard, Daboll said he’s leaning towards going with the Ben Bredeson and Joshua Ezeudu combination at left guard again this week. He said both guys have “earned the right” to play. The competition is due to the foot injury of Shane Lemieux, who’s on Injured Reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the season.