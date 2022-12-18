Giants Named a Favorite to Land 10-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

The New York Giants are 7-5-1 for the season and 0-3-1 in its last four games as talking heads are already looking ahead to the future of Daniel Jones, who is scheduled to be a free agent in 2023. If the 25-year-old Jones isn’t retained, however, there could be a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback that springs free — and the Giants are considered a favorite to land him.

According to betting odds from BetOnline, the Giants are the eighth-most favored team to land Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could be traded in the offseason. The Giants has +1200 odds to land the four-time MVP quarterback, with the Indianapolis Colts considered the favorites at +350 odds.

With murmurs (again) that Aaron Rodgers could soon be done in Green Bay, BetOnline released next team odds for Rodgers… Thoughts on this list?🤔 https://t.co/maz3aP1s4B pic.twitter.com/GgC6eR7Bbn — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) December 14, 2022

Among NFC teams, the Washington Commanders (+400), Detroit Lions (+500), New Orleans Saints (+550), Carolina Panthers (+650) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1000) rank higher than the Giants.

Could Green Bay Trade Rodgers?

After achieving the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season, the Packers have been a disappointment in 2022, sitting at 5-8 and No. 3 in the NFC North. Rodgers will be 40 in December of next season and is owed $59.465 million in fully-guaranteed compensation for 2023. He signed a massive three-year contract extension worth more than $150 million in 2022.

Through 13 games, Rodgers’ 9 interceptions are the most he’s thrown in a season since 2010, and his passer rating of 92.4 is the lowest of his career as a full-time starter.

Yet, coming off of his fourth MVP campaign in 2021, Rodgers is still tied for seventh in touchdowns (22), despite a young supporting cast of wide receivers. He’s done so while dealing with thumb and rib injuries during the season.

The late-season soar from Rodgers could make him a more attractive trade target, but the financial situation makes things complicated. According to Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald, for the Packers, a deal involving Rodgers before June 1 would result in a dead cap hit of $40 million, or if the team was able to trade him after that date, a similar dead cap hit spread over two years.

Green Bay could also take into account handing the keys to Jordan Love, who was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. The 24-year-old played well in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing 6-of-9 for 113 yards and a touchdown (146.8 passer rating).

Love will be on the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2023, with the Packers needing to decide on whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option before the start of the year.

The Packers are on the verge of suffering their first losing season since 2018 and will have to make a decision on not only Rodgers but Love as well.

Would Giants Go After Rodgers?

According to Spotrac, they project the Giants to have as much as $51,458,949 worth of room. That’s enough to cover the estimated $31,623,568 cap hit for Rodgers’ contract next year.

The Giants are in a playoff race and have been sliding recently. But despite the Giants’ recent downward spiral, Jones’ completion percentage (66.0), interception percentage (1.1), quarterback rating (91.6), and rushing totals (548 yards, 5 touchdowns) are all career highs. He has also shown that he can stay healthy by making all 13 starts and has reduced his fumbles and interceptions. In six of the last seven games, he hasn’t turned the ball over.

Big Blue would still need salary cap space to address other problems in the offseason. Those issues include assessing the futures of key free agents, including Daniel Jones and Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley.

General manager Joe Schoen could elect to sign Jones to a one-year deal and add more offensive talent to a roster that needs playmakers.

Either way, Schoen will likely do his due diligence and explore any quarterback option, which could include Rodgers.

However, there are still four games left in 2022, and three of those games will be against teams that would be making the playoffs if the season ended on December 17.

Jones will be tested in the final four-game stretch of games and no matter what, Schoen will have to decide on his future.