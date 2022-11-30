Giants Named Potential Landing Spot for $150 Million QB in 2023

The New York Giants have lost three of their last four games, but are still the No. 6 seed in the NFC if the playoffs ended on Wednesday, November 30.

That won’t stop Jeff Howe of The Athletic from naming the Giants as a potential destination in 2023 for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could be heading for a split with the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Howe first mentioned the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets as options for Rodgers, but mentioned the Giants in a pack of teams that could use quarterback upgrades.

“So if not the Niners, would Rodgers go to the Jets like Brett Favre? The Steelers, Colts, Raiders, Giants or Seahawks? For Rodgers, none of those places seem like an upgrade over the Packers, but the same was believed about Brady and the Bucs in 2020,” Howe wrote.

“It feels like an extreme longshot, but every QB-needy team in the league was anxiously monitoring Rodgers’ decision last offseason. If they think there’s even the slightest chance Rodgers could be available, it’d be organizational malpractice not to make a call.”

Rodgers Has Dealt With Injuries in 2022

After nabbing the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season, the Packers have been a massive disappointment in 2022, sitting at 4-8 and No. 3 in the NFC North. Rodgers will turn 39 on December 2 and is owed $59.465 million in fully-guaranteed compensation for 2023. He signed a massive three-year contract extension worth more than $150 million.

The start of injury issues has also slighted Rodgers this season. A thumb injury has been ongoing, as Rodgers suggested it was broken during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The problem occurred when facing the Giants in London in Week 5, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers was effective against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football, before leaving in the third quarter due to a rib injury. Backup Jordan Love played well for the remainder of the game, finishing 6-of-9 for 113 yards and a touchdown (146.8 passer rating).

The 18-year NFL veteran Rodgers plans to play Sunday at the Chicago Bears. But all the talk will be about his future. It’s a matter of when, not if, the Packers are eliminated from playoff contention. Green Bay could have also liked what they saw from Love’s performance.

Howe wrote that the Packers “would easily” receive a first-round pick for Rodgers in a trade. He believes Green Bay could fetch even two first-round picks if Rodgers tells his new destination that he’ll play at least two more seasons.

Despite the injuries in 2022, Rodgers hasn’t missed a game this season. The last time he was inactive for a game was in 2017 when he missed four games due to a broken collarbone.

Will New York Go After Rodgers?

It would be hard for any quarterback-needy team not to covet Rodgers, who has won back-to-back MVP awards and is a 10-time Pro Bowler. A down season filled with injuries still has Rodgers throwing 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a 92.9 quarterback rating.

But would a trade for Rodgers make sense for the Giants?

According to Spotrac, they project the Giants to have as much as $51,458,949 worth of room. That’s enough to cover the estimated $31,623,568 cap hit for Rodgers’ contract next year.

Big Blue would still need money to address other problems. Those issues include assessing the futures of key free agents, including Daniel Jones and Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley.

The main decision needs to be made on Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. New York didn’t exercise the 2019 first-round pick’s fifth-year option. The Giants own a 7-4 record this season with Jones under the helm at quarterback. Yet, his 10 touchdowns and four interception stat line aren’t exactly eye-popping.

General manager Joe Schoen could elect to sign Jones to a one-year deal and add more offensive talent to a roster that needs playmakers.

Either way, Schoen will likely do his due diligence and explore any quarterback option, which could include Rodgers.

As for the 2022 season, there are still six games left and four of those games will be against Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. There’s still time to dissect Jones’ overall season performance and the team’s next stretch of games could decide his future.