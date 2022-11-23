Giants Activate Two Including Former Rams Defender vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants announced a flurry of moves ahead of their Thursday Thanksgiving matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Due to numerous injuries on their offensive line, the Giants are re-signing offensive tackle Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster and elevating offensive tackle Korey Cunningham from their practice squad for the Thursday game.

With injuries in the secondary, the Giants are signing rookie safety Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevating safety Terrell Burgess from their practice squad for the game.

To make room on the roster, the Giants are releasing linebacker Austin Calitro and edge rusher Quincy Roche.

Big Blue has announced Wednesday that rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Shane Lemieux (toe), offensive tackle Evan Neal (Knee/Illness), cornerback Fabian Moreau (Oblique), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) are ruled out Thursday on Wednesday’s final injury report.

More on Burgess

The Rams drafted Burgess in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. The University of Utah product, however, had a torn ACL in his rookie season after appearing in seven games and totaling eight tackles.

Burgess would manage to play in all 16 games in the 2021 season and make two starts in that span. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound safety appeared in all four postseason games during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI champion run and made starts in the wild card and divisional rounds.

This season, Burgess only played in three games with his last game being the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. During that contest, he was on the field for a season-high 55 plays.

Burgess found himself getting at least 20% of special teams snaps in the Rams’ first eight games of the season. But he was not on the field in the Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, the Rams released him on November 8 following a failed attempt by Los Angeles to trade him before the deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burgess posted 11 tackles with seven solo tackles with the Rams in 2022. He ended up playing for the Rams in 30 regular-season games, which included three starts.

The Giants signed Burgess on November 10 to their practice squad and could have a chance to see his abilities in Week 12.

Cunningham’s History

Cunningham was released by New York on July 22 with a non-football injury. He played for the team in 2021 and notched 12 games as a reserve lineman (113 snaps) and on special teams (34) last season. Cunningham had a season-high 67 snaps at right tackle at Philadelphia due to Matt Peart suffering a first-quarter knee injury.

Prior to his first stint with New York, Cunningham was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. As a rookie, he made six starts at left tackle.

The Cardinals traded Cunningham to New England the following year in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick. He played in just 59 snaps on offense in his first season with the Patriots, with all coming in Week 2. In 2020, he appeared in 46 total snaps at left tackle and some at left guard.

The Giants signed Cunningham on October 18 to their practice squad.