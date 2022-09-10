$39 Million Star Defender Could Be on Giants ‘Roster Bubble’

You can never say never when it comes to NFL teams releasing a player of value due to salary cap restraints. Take the New York Giants’ offseason release of veteran cornerback James Bradberry, who’s now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, for example.

The Giants have continued to not be shy about freeing cap space. Before his September release, Blake Martinez took a pay cut in March. This week, Leonard Williams’ contract was restructured and Darius Slayton was also given a pay cut.

Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac wrote on the most notable names with outs on their contracts in 2023.

There’s a chance for a notable Giants defender to be shown out the door next season.

Defender’s Future Could Be in Flux

Ginnitti believes Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson might not be on the roster come 2023. Jackson is in the second season of a three-year, $39 million contract and is the undoubtedly No. 1 cornerback on the team’s 2022 roster.

“Jackson’s major jump in cap, and a Giants team still shedding contracts, signifies a breakup could be possible. He’s talented enough to warrant an extension, but the Giants may not be in the right window to do that,” Ginnitti wrote.

If the Giants were to move on from the 26-year-old, it wouldn’t be until after the 2022 season.

Jackson will have a cap hit of $19.4 million in 2023. Ginnitti also said the Giants trading Jackson in the spring of 2023 could “open up $9M of cap space.”

It wouldn’t be the first time for Jackson if the Giants chose to release Jackson. The Tennessee Titans released Jackson before the 2021 season as he was coming off a knee injury and had just two interceptions in his first 46 career games. In the process, the Titans saved $10.2 million against their 2021 salary cap.

The former first-round pick was the NFL’s No. 15-ranked cornerback by Pro Football Focus while playing for the four-win Giants last season. He posted 62 total tackles and one interception.

Ginnitti didn’t rule out the possibility of an extension for the 26-year-old, whose best days could be ahead of him.

Why Losing Jackson Seems Unlikely

The Giants have an abundance amount of cap space in 2023 — about $55.6 million, which is the second-highest amount in the NFL, according to overthecap.com.

It doesn’t mean Jackson is completely safe from being traded or released from the team. But expectations will be made for the No. 1 cornerback on the Giants roster.

He’ll be placed in a system under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who operates a press man-to-man coverage system that could help the cornerback.

“He’s been dependable,” head coach Brian Daboll. “He’s made a lot of plays on the ball. He knows our defense. He’s a good communicator. Corners, you’re kind of out there on an island a lot of the time, and I think his teammates really respect him.”

Martindale’s system could also expose weaknesses in which preseason suggested that opposing quarterbacks are looking at the inexperienced Giants cornerbacks and making the choice to challenge them instead.

The Giants would be smart to wait and check under the hood to determine Jackson’s future.