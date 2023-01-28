Giants’ $39 Million Starter Named ‘Cut’ Candidate: Analyst

The New York Giants will have questions in the offseason about retaining impending free agents such as Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Julian Love. However, there are some potential moves to free up more cap space for general manager Joe Schoen.

Kenny Golladay is the likeliest to be released after the 2022 NFL season is over. The Giants would save $6.7 million with a $14.7 million dead money hit if they cut him before June 1.

Along with Golladay, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Focus, top cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is also a “potential” cut candidate moving forward.

Adoree’ Jackson’s Giants Tenure

Jackson has a cap hit of $9 million with a base salary of $11 million for the 2023 season. The Giants would absorb a dead cap hit of $10 million by moving on from Jackson.

The 27-year-old Jackson signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Giants in 2021. In his first season, he had a 74.9 overall Pro Football Focus grade, including 80.9 in coverage. He finished 13th among all corners in overall grade and fourth in coverage.

However, Jackson missed the final seven games of the 2022 regular season, after injuring his knee on November 20 while returning a punt against the Detroit Lions. He finished the season with a 72.2 overall grade and a 71.5 coverage grade.

The Giants struggled to replace Jackson following his knee injury. New York was left having to plug in veterans Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud and the secondary situation became even more complicated when safety Xavier McKinney (hand) missed seven games due to a bye-week ATV accident.

Fortunately for the Giants, Jackson returned in time for the team’s Wild Card game against the Vikings. He held Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson to seven receptions for 47 yards on nine targets in the Wild Card win. Jefferson’s production was the complete opposite of his performance in their first matchup of the season without Jackson on the field when he posted 12 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

New York would lose 38-7 in the divisional round to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Jackson did his part, allowing A.J. Brown to haul in three catches for 22 yards on six targets.

Why Giants Cutting Adoree’ Jackson Isn’t Likely

It’s highly doubtful that Jackson is released as the Giants’ top outside cornerback.

The team already has major uncertainty after Jackson at cornerback. Aaron Robinson, the projected No. 2 cornerback entering the 2022 season, played in just two games as he had an appendectomy and then he suffered a knee injury in Week 4 that ended his season.

Cor’Dale Flott showed strides in his rookie season. Darnay Holmes will be in his contract season in 2023. McCloud is under a cheap contract next season and Moreau is the only free agent at the cornerback position for the Giants.

The Giants will have upwards of $50 million in cap space and can make other adjustments to save money for next season. For instance, the team has the option to restructure Leonard Williams’ contract, which could save the Giants over $8 million, per OverTheCap.

Given New York’s cornerback group needs depth at cornerback, the possibility of the Giants letting go of Jackson wouldn’t be wise.