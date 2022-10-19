Giants Add Recent First-Round Pick to Injury Report

The 2022 New York Giants continue to nurse injuries across the board, per usual, but there is one key player that has been added to the injury report.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (elbow) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. At first, his injury was thought to be concerning the left ankle, the same one with which he’s had prior surgery. He tweaked it in Week 6 but had it heavily taped so he could finish the game.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 10/19 DNP:

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

DB Jason Pinnock (ankle)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) Limited:

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder)

C Jon Feliciano (groin)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

OT Andrew Thomas (elbow)

The 2020 first-round pick’s injury should be worth monitoring as he’s emerged as one of the premier young tackles in the league.

New York would miss Thomas’ presence if he’s unable to face a talented Jacksonville Jaguars front seven on Sunday.

Rest of Injury Report

New York’s wide receiver room has remained to be in constant flux due to health. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) were not cleared to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll

Toney hasn’t appeared in a game since the Giants’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. He’s dealt with injuries to both hamstrings dating back to the summer. The 2021 first-round pick has recorded two receptions for zero yards and has two rushing attempts for 23 yards. He appeared in just 10 games last season due to injury woes.

It’s looking worse and worse for Golladay, who was the team’s $72 million free agent signing in 2021. He has played in 18 games for the Giants, including four this year, and has zero touchdowns over that period. Since Week 4, he’s dealt with an MCL sprain. In total, Golladay has only posted two receptions on six targets for 22 yards this season.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) wasn’t cleared for practice Wednesday. He played in the first three games of the season before his injury.

Defensive back Jason Pinnock (ankle) and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Center Jon Feliciano (groin) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) joined Thomas for limited reps.

Encouraging Injury News

Daboll told reporters that there are no concerns about running back Saquon Barkley’s shoulder. Barkley came into Week 6 with an injured shoulder he suffered from their Week 5 victory in London. It appeared that he reinjured it last week against the Ravens and there were times when the Giants didn’t have the 2018 first-round pick on the field, even in third-down situations.

The star running back still ended with 83 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and three receptions for 12 yards. He also had the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the lead.

Daboll also said that offensive lineman Nick Gates is progressing as he’s trying to latch off the PUP list. New York will need to make a decision on Gates by October 26 when his 21-day window ends.