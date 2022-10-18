ESPN Analyst Sends Apology to Giants Recent First Round Pick

Many are surprised by the New York Giants’ fast 5-1 start to the 2021 season. But there is one football analyst that is willing to admit that he was wrong about an evaluation of a respective Giants player.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a former Philadelphia Eagles director of pro personnel, ripped into the Giants in August of 2021 and specifically went after Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

“The offensive line has been mismanaged in epic proportions. To epic proportions,” Riddick said on ESPN’s Get Up. “They had their pick of every single offensive tackle in the draft last year, and they picked Andrew Thomas, who was by far the worst one. The worst. The worst.”

Thomas was selected No. 4 overall in 2020 and had an underwhelming rookie season, notching a Pro Football Focus grade of 62.4. Last season, Thomas made major strides and posted a 78.9 grade and has approached elite status in 2022, nabbing a 90.2 grade.

Fast forward to October 2022, Riddick acknowledges that he was wrong about Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Thomas.

“Last year, we were ready to throw dirt on Daniel Jones. Saquon Barkley couldn’t stay healthy and he was a bust. There’s another guy who’s playing his rear-end off and (that’s) Andrew Thomas, who I made a mistake and jumped the gun on him during his rookie season. You see how health and having great coaching have turned around his fortunes to become one of the best tackles in the game,” Riddick said.

Louis Riddick apologized to Andrew Thomas pic.twitter.com/lyjnvhs9cU — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 17, 2022

Each of the Giants offensive players Riddick mentioned has dealt with injuries during their brief NFL careers.

Now, all have played each of the team’s six games and have been key contributors under the leadership of first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

Riddick Was Giants’ GM Candidate

Back in 2018, the Giants were searching for their next general manager after the firing of Jerry Reese. While the team ultimately agreed to terms with Dave Gettleman, Riddick was a candidate and some viewed him as the front-runner for the gig at the time.

The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman for four seasons. New York finished the 2021 season in horrific fashion, losing six straight games, including an embarrassing 22-7 loss at the hands of NFC East rival Washington in the season finale. Gettleman announced his retirement from the NFL on January 10.

Big Blue still has a lot of players on their roster who were brought in on Gettleman’s watch. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence has shown All-Pro level play as he’s posted three sacks, 21 tackles and one forced fumble in five games. Thomas has also been a premier left tackle.

Still, Gettleman will always be criticized for the fact that Barkley was drafted with the second overall pick. A running back likely won’t be picked that high ever again, yet he’s become a Pro Bowl-like running back again in 2022.

The most disappointing signing by Gettleman was adding wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who was signed to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021.

Now, the Giants sit at 5-1 after the hirings of Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen in the offseason.

Advanced Stat Love Jones

Despite an injury-riddle wide receiver group, Jones has been given great reviews from the analytics community.

During the team’s three-game winning streak, Jones is the leader in EPA (expected points added) per dropback over the last three weeks, per PFF’s Austin Gayle.

Leaders in EPA per dropback over the last three weeks: Daniel Jones – 0.32

Josh Allen – 0.31

Patrick Mahomes – 0.26 — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 18, 2022

The 2019 first-round pick has gotten better results from the offensive line combined with more than exceptional playcalling. As a result, Jones is now completing 67.3% of his passes, which is good for third in the NFL (100 passes minimum).