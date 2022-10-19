Former Giants Cornerback Shot Dead at 32: Report

Former New York Giants defensive back Antonio Dennard died Sunday in a Pennsylvania shooting.

Dennard, 32, was shot and killed outside of Legends bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania, local news station WFMZ reported Monday, citing the Berks County coroner.

The ex-NFL player was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. and his death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning and the Muhlenberg Township Police Department is investigating the details of his death.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified any key suspects or released a possible motive for the deadly shooting.

Dennard’s Football Career

Dennard, who was born in Chicago, played football at Langston University in Oklahoma and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in health and fitness in 2012. During that same year, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent and spent time on their practice squad before signing with the Giants.

Following his brief stint with the Giants, Dennard joined the Green Bay Packers practice squad. He would finish his last NFL season with the Packers in 2014 as he never played in a regular-season game.

In 2015, Dennard played one season for the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League.

Dennard’s former college coach, Brandon Roberts, paid tribute to the athlete’s legacy in a Facebook post, per The Independent.

“I would talk to the NFL Scouts about how great of a person you were and how much of a stand-up kid you were,” Roberts wrote. “I remember us sitting in the meeting room talking to the 49ers, Jets, Jaguars, Packers and Eagles. I know today you have received your wings, RIP.”

Another former teammate of Dennard wrote in a Facebook post that Dennard “set the bar for (Langston University) boys”.

After Dennard’s playing career finished, he took up coaching young players.

“I’ll remember everything you taught me. What a great mentor, friend, and coach. You inspired so many around you,” wrote Sidtrell Grayson.

I’ll remember everything you taught me, what a great mentor, friend, & coach. You inspired so many around you “LU BOYS 4 LIFE” Antonio Dennard 😢👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/JG4hXFpbvH — HoodAthlete 🇺🇸 (@sidtrellgrayson) October 17, 2022

Latest Giants News

While the news of Dennard certainly hurts the Giants’ world, the team will prepare and face the Jaguars on the road in Week 7.

The Giants were active on October 18 as they made moves that affect both their active 53-man roster and practice squad.

It was announced by the Giants’ official website that wideout Marcus Johnson was signed to the active roster. He had been elevated from the practice squad in the last three games and started two, catching a total of five passes for 60 yards overall.

Big Blue also signed tight end Lawrence Cager and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the practice squad. Tight end Austin Allen was released from the squad as a corresponding move.

Cager is an intriguing player to watch. He entered the NFL as a rookie free-agent wide receiver with the New York Jets in 2020. He caught his only two NFL passes for 35 yards with one start that season. Cager also played one game for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

Cager’s second stint with the Jets in 2022 had him convert into a tight end. The 6’5 playmaker’s weight jumped from 220 to 241 pounds.

Big Blue will have the opportunity to see how Cager performs in practice this week. During his transformation to tight end, he was able to improve his blocking, which was crucial in order to become a tight end.