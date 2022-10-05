Giants Starting Pass Rusher Suffers Concerning Injury Setback

Overcoming injuries has been the theme of the season for the 3-1 New York Giants and the team might have to continue that trend in London against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

Starting edge defender Azeez Ojulari, who posted his first sack of the season in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, may end up missing his third game of the year after aggravating the calf injury that took him out of the first two games of the season. He didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Giants Injury Report 10/5 DNP:

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

WR Richie James (Ankle)

S Julian Love (Concussion)

DL Henry Mondeaux (Ankle)

LB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Concussion) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 5, 2022

The Giants are already coming into Week 5 limping. On Tuesday, cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve, wide receiver Kenny Golladay (sprained MCL) will not make the London trip and safety Julian Love, who suffered a concussion in the first half Sunday, was among the players that did not practice Wednesday.

Luckily for New York, there seemed to be more good news than bad news.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive lineman Leonard Williams and wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson were all listed as limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Big Blue also activated offensive lineman Nick Gates off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Gates’ NFL career was initially in jeopardy last season when his leg was fractured by Washington’s Jonathan Allen during a Week 2 game.

Ojulari’s Up-And-Down Road

Ojulari was drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2021 and burst on the scene, posting a rookie franchise record for sacks with 8.0. He would even play all 17 games last season with eight starts. The Georgia product was set for an even bigger leap with the pairing of Kayvon Thibodeaux and new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The second-year linebacker also added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason.

“I just felt like trying to improve my game, my weight to just hold up,” Ojulari said in the summer. “I just feel good. Just wanted to get bigger.”

Unfortunately for Ojulari, he suffered a hamstring injury while training away from the team’s facilities during the offseason. It was a setback that forced him to miss much-needed training camp time. He would return in August and just as he was getting 100%, the injury uncertainty returned as he hurt himself during a joint practice.

Thibodeaux and Ojulari would both miss the first two games of the season and would return in Week 3.

Who Could Fill in for Ojulari?

If Ojulari isn’t able to suit up for Week 5, the Giants will likely turn to Oshane Ximines or Jihad Ward on the edge.

Both players have done their part as they filled in when Thibodeaux and Ojulari missed the team’s first two games.

Ximines posted a pass breakup in each of the first two games, along with three quarterback hits, five total pressures and his first sack since 2019. His 80.5 overall PFF grade ranks 18th among edge defenders, while his 75.5 run defense grade is the 12th-highest at the position.

As for Ward, he was named the team’s defensive player of the game for his six total tackle Week 1 performance.

“I’ve said this from the beginning. Again, I don’t know where he was last year. I just know where he is this year. His mind’s on right,” Daboll on Ximines after Week 2’s win. “He’s been a big part of our football team. He’s got energy. I think he has talent. I think Wink’s getting talent out of him. He’s a confident player.”