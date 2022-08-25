Giants Key Starting Defender Suffers Injury, Raises Concern

New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux will be out for the next three-to-four weeks due to being diagnosed Monday with a sprained MCL injury and the team could have another key edge rusher down.

During Thursday’s joint practice between the Giants and New York Jets, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari pulled up lame and required trainers to get him off of the field and into the locker room. The injury happened during conditioning drills.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan took a video of Ojulari being helped off the field.

Two trainers helping Azeez Ojulari off the field. Apparently pulled up lame during the end-of-practice sprints pic.twitter.com/CStJDsEnyO — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 25, 2022

Ojulari spent the first three weeks of training camp on the non-football injury list with a hamstring strain. He was activated following a passed physical in mid-August and played in the team’s second preseason game.

The Giants may have escaped a major injury. According to The Post’s Paul Schwartz, Ojulari’s injury is a “lower-leg issue” and it isn’t “considered to be very serious” at this point.

OLB Azeez Ojulari went down in the conditioning running after practice. Appeared to be a lower-leg issue. At this point, not considered to be very serious. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 25, 2022

Still, it’s possible that neither Thibodeaux nor Ojulari play in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

We will keep you updated with the injury here…

Losing Ojulari Would be Significant

Ojulari was drafted in the second round by the Giants last year and burst on the scene, posting a rookie franchise record for sacks with 8.0. He would even play all 17 games last season with eight starts. The Georgia product was set for an even bigger leap with the pairing of Thibodeaux and new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The second-year linebacker also added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason.

“I just felt like trying to improve my game, my weight to just hold up,” Ojulari said in the summer. “I just feel good. Just wanted to get bigger.”

Unfortunately for Ojulari, he suffered a hamstring injury while training away from the team’s facilities during the offseason. It was a setback that forced him to miss much-needed training camp time. He would return in August and just as he was getting 100%, the uncertainty returned concerning Ojulari, who hurt himself during Thursday’s joint practice.

Still, Giants fans will hope to see a healthy Ujulari and Thibodeaux on both sides of the defense in 2022.

Summary of Giants-Jets Joint Practice

Before the joint practices, both teams huddled. The message was clear — no fights. Mission accomplished. No fighting occurred.

The Giants’ defense had its way against the Jets’ offense, according to Heavy’s Matt Lombardi.

With Zach Wilson on the shelf, quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White saw pressure from Martindale’s heavy-blitz defense. Flacco had a near-interception and White threw an interception to Giants defensive back Olaijah Griffin.

“He has a lot of looks,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after practice, via Lombardi. “He does as good a job of anybody with a bank of pressures that stress you, from a protection standpoint.”

While having an up-and-down effort, Flacco was able to connect with wide receivers Garrett Willson and Corey Davis on a pair of touchdowns in 11-on-11 red-zone drills.

As for the Giants’ offense, Daniel Jones had success against the Jets defense. There was a point where the fourth-year quarterback was 8-of-8 on passes.

Daniel Jones hasn’t missed so far. 8 for 8 in two team drill periods. One incomplete was a free play because Jets were offsides #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 25, 2022

There were two small negatives for the Giants’ offense. The Jets had a would-be sack by defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, but the defender was blocked to the ground and into Jones by rookie right tackle Evan Neal. Luckily, Jones and Neal weren’t hurt in the process. Jones also threw an underthrown ball that was picked off by cornerback Bryce Hall during red-zone team drills.

Overall, it wasn’t a fiery joint practice. The two teams ended up getting rid of a two-minute period due to the team’s roster numbers and health.

“Just from a numbers game, on both sides of the ball, we were supposed to do a two-minute drill at the end,” Saleh said. “And I was like you know what, let’s just condition our guys rather than going through another 2-minute period. They’re down some receivers, we’re down some guys, too. Just wanted to — from the overall health of the team — that was the reason for it.”

It’s a war of attrition for NFL teams as the regular season approaches and the injury-plagued Giants could use any roadmap to stay healthy.