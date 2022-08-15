Giants Could Sign Promising Cut 23-Year-Old Bills CB

The New York Giants have a dire need for depth at the cornerback position. New York’s outside cornerbacks have room for improvement as Adoree Jackson headlines the group, with Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott and Rodarius Williams to follow.

The 23-year-old is the Giants’ No. 2 cornerback and was targeted five times in the same drive against the Patriots in the preseason opener on Thursday. He was beaten twice in a row, was called for a questionable taunting flag and gave up a touchdown to second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.

New general manager Joe Schoen said during Thursday’s game broadcast that the team will evaluate outside secondary options.

NFL teams are trimming their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

There’s a window of opportunity for Schoen to explore adding a recently cut cornerback and there’s a familiar team that has done so.

Youngster CB Available

Schoen was the Buffalo Bills assistant general manager from 2017 to 2021. He took the Giants job in 2022 and numerous former players and members of the coaching staff followed Schoen. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who took the head coaching gig, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and former Bills players Jon Feliciano and Tyrod Taylor joined the Giants.

Buffalo cut four players on Aug. 14 and cornerback Olaijah Griffin, a 2021 undrafted free agent who earned a futures contract in January, was among those released.

Griffin played at USC and totaled 22 tackles, one interception and five pass deflections in six games during the 2020 season. Opponents targeted Griffin 21 times, but completed only eight attempts for a 38.1 completion percentage. Over his final two seasons at USC, Griffin allowed only 30 completions in 77 attempts.

He decided to forego his final two years of collegiate eligibility at USC to enter his name into the 2021 NFL Draft pool.

After going undrafted out of USC, Griffin was determined to prove teams wrong.

“I have a big chip on my shoulder because my dream was to make it to the NFL, but my dream was also to hear my name being called,” Griffin said at the time of his signing. “Now I have to show why I deserve to be here.”

The 23-year-old is also the son of rapper Warren G and nephew of rapper Dr. Dre. He isn’t your typical average practice squad player.

Griffin didn’t follow in his father’s footsteps, but he hasn’t forgotten his musical heritage.

“I’ve never had interest in music really, but that’s where I got my rhythm from,” Griffin told the team’s official website in 2021. “I like to dance because I’ve heard music all my life. Football is the first thing I feel like I’ve known as my first love. I’ve had a passion for it since I was four years old only because I feel like I can be myself and it’s me.”

Griffin had one tackle during the Bills win against the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in the preseason opener.

New York should look into experience veteran cornerbacks but Griffin could be a fit if Schoen likes what he sees in the youngster — and especially with Schoen’s ties to Buffalo.

Giants Make Roster Moves

The Giants activated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari off the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 14. Ojulari led the Giants in sacks last season and was on the NFI since training camp began on July 26 due to a hamstring strain.

New York also waived defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Josh Rivas and terminated the contract of cornerback Jarrod Wilson to bring their roster count to 87. All three players played in the team’s preseason opener.

Jacquet signed with the Giants on May 19. He played one game last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars and seven for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Rivas signed after the draft as a rookie free agent and Wilson joined the Giants on August 1.

The Giants will have to cut two more players before the Tuesday deadline.