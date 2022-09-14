Recent Giants Trade Bust Signs With Raiders

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders signed former New York Giants offensive lineman Billy Price to their practice squad Tuesday with a chance to be elevated to their 53-man roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former first-round pick Billy Price to the practice squad, per source. Has a chance for elevation to the 53-man roster as Raiders have been looking for O-line help. Bengals’ former top pick started for Giants last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 13, 2022

Price plays primarily at center, but does have experience playing guard during his Ohio State days. He was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL draft and started 10 games as a rookie. However, he played only nine games combined during his second and third seasons in the league due to plantar fascitis and a back injury.

The Bengals declined Price’s fifth-year option and soon traded him to the New York Giants for defensive lineman B.J. Hill prior to last season.

Let’s just say the trade didn’t work out for the Giants and then-general manager Dave Gettleman.

Trade Gone Wrong for Giants

With the Giants, Price started 15 games last season. In a total of 985 snaps played last season, Price gave up 24 quarterback pressures and two sacks. He was ranked 20th among 26 centers with at least 750 snaps in pass block efficiency rate.

As for Hill, he went on to finish the 2021 regular season with 5.5 sacks, 50 tackles, six tackles, and 12 quarterback hits. The former 2018 third-round pick was rewarded with a three-year, $30 million contract extension in the offseason and a starting job.

The Giants chose not to bring Price back and signed former Buffalo Bills lineman Jon Feliciano as the starting center.

Price went the whole offseason and Week 1 of the 2022 season without a contract, before getting an opportunity with the Raiders Tuesday

The Raiders’ signing of Price comes two days after starting center Andre James was rushed to the hospital after suffering a head injury in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Chargers. James wasn’t present for Wednesday’s practice, which means Price could be elevated from the practice squad and start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Saquon Barkley Wins Week 1 Award

The NFL announced Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Barkley ran for 164 yards with one touchdown and posted six receptions for 30 yards against the Tennessee Titans. His big-lay abilities back from his days at Penn State and his rookie season appeared once again in the form of a 68-yard run.

But perhaps his biggest play was converting the go-ahead two-point conversion with more than one minute left in the Giants’ 21-20 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans.

The 2018 No. 2 overall pick tore his ACL in the 2020 season, costing him to miss 14 games. He returned last season, but he played 13 games and totaled less than 900 yards.

He is in the final season of his rookie contract in 2022 and will have the opportunity to further his NFL career, and possibly with the Giants moving forward.