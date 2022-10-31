Giants Named a Trade ‘Destination’ for 6-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1, the 6-2 New York Giants could make some noise.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on October 30 that the Houston Texans have been receiving interest on wide receiver Brandin Cooks and that the team is open to trading the veteran receiver.

Schefter added that “potential destinations” for Cooks could include the Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

This isn’t the first time that the Giants have been linked to Cooks.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported on October 29 that the Giants were “in the mix” to trade for Cooks, but that the Rams and Vikings were also mentioned as potential fits and the Green Bay Packers were seen “as a dark horse.”

The Giants have a dire need for an offensive weapon. They had just 225 total yards of offense in their 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. As a team, they’re averaging only 159 passing yards per game.

It’s possible the Giants could provide an additional weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones as the team heads to a Week 9 bye.

Overview of Brandin Cooks

Cooks, 29, has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in six of his previous eight seasons. A first-round pick in 2014, the Oregon State Product has been traded three prior times, from the New Orleans Saints to the New England Patriots to the Rams to the Texans.

In Cooks’ career, he’s averaged 13.6 yards per reception, making him one of the league’s best deep-threat receivers. Last season, Cooks posted a career-high 90 receptions for 1,037 tards and six touchdowns in 2021. He was the Texans’ No. 1 wideout and had 57 more receptions than the next-closest receptions-getter.

After the 2021 season, he inked a two-year extension worth nearly $40 million to remain with the Texans. However, Houston has a 1-5-1 record this season, which indicates that Cooks doesn’t fit well into the team for the long term.

Cooks had four receptions for 73 yards in Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. When asked how he’s handling the trade buzz, he said: “Continue to work and let that be internal. That’s internal so I’m not worried about that on if, whats, ands. It is what it is.”

He has 32 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown this season.

Why Cooks to NY Seems Unlikely

Cooks is due the veteran’s minimum for the remainder of the season. Money likely wouldn’t be an issue for a team in terms of this season.

However, having Cooks under control beyond the 2022 season could become a problem for a team like the Giants.

Nearly his entire contract is guaranteed — $36 million in guarantees to be exact — through the 2024 season. He carries a fully-guaranteed contract of $18 million in 2023.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan doesn’t believe the Giants are a fit for Cooks, knowing the wide receiver’s age and contract.

“Cooks is 29 and is due to $18M guaranteed next season,” Duggan wrote. “Doesn’t make sense for the Giants, especially at that price.

Cooks is 29 and is due to $18M guaranteed next season. Doesn't make sense for the Giants, especially at that price https://t.co/6qYQSJ14t9 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 31, 2022

The Giants have a first-year general manager Joe Schoen, who’s made it known that draft capital and cap space are very much important.

Cooks would easily help the Giants’ offense in 2022, but the team will have to decide if it’s best to acquire him for the long term.