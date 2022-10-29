Giants ‘in the ‘Mix’ to Trade for $88 Million Speedy WR: Report

After trading Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, the New York Giants appear to be a team in the trade market to add a wide receiver.

TheScore’s Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Giants are “in the mix” to trade for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who only wants to be sent to a contender.

Schultz added that the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings are also interested in Cooks and that the Green Bay Packers are seen “as a dark horse.” All four teams have reached out to the Texans.

Cooks isn’t the first wide receiver to have recently been linked to the Giants. Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported on October 28 that the Giants have a “particular interest” in Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

No Giant receiver has eclipsed 200 yards yet and the Giants are 6-1 for the season.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching November 1, it’s possible the Giants could provide an additional weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones.

More on Brandin Cooks

A first-round pick in 2014, Cooks has been traded three prior times, from the New Orleans Saints to the New England Patriots to the Rams to the Texans. He has six 1,000-plus receiving yards seasons in six of his last seven seasons coming into 2022.

In his career, he’s averaged 13.6 yards per reception, making him one of the league’s best deep-threat receivers. Last season, Cooks posted a career-high 90 receptions for 1,037 tards and six touchdowns in 2021. He was the Texans’ No. 1 wideout and had 57 more receptions than the next-closest receptions-getter.

Despite playing in Houston’s 25th-ranked passing offense, Cooks has nabbed 28 receptions, 281 yards and a touchdown across six games this year. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans, with a wrist injury.

Cooks is due the veteran’s minimum for the remainder of the season. Money likely wouldn’t be an issue for a team in terms of this season.

However, beyond the 2022 season could become a problem for a team like the Giants.

Cooks Contract Concern

The 1-4-1 Texans are reportedly getting calls on Cooks. Still, it would be hard to see them getting any significant offers, knowing the wideout’s contract.

Houston extended Cooks to a two-year, $39.7 million contract. Nearly his entire contract is guaranteed — $36 million in guarantees to be exact — through the 2024 season. Cooks carries a fully-guaranteed contract of $18 million in 2023.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton doesn’t believe the Giants are a fit for Cooks, knowing the wide receiver’s contract.

Looking at Brandin Cooks' contract, I don't see how Giants make his contract work unless they rip it up or get Texans to pay a ton. The production is there. I'm just not feeling the fit, to be honest. https://t.co/z2k1ETgbe5 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 29, 2022

Cooks’ contract certainly wouldn’t be an issue for the Giants in 2022.

Prior to the Toney trade, the NFLPA public cap report projected the Giants with $2,920,483 of cap space left. According to OverTheCap, trading Toney frees up $1.2 million in cap space. That means the Giants will have close to $4.2 million in cap space by the NFL trade deadline.

However, the Giants have a first-year general manager Joe Schoen, who’s made it known that draft capital and cap space are very much important.

Cooks would easily help the Giants’ offense in 2022, but the team will have to decide if it’s best to acquire him for the long term.