Giants Lost Out on Signing Former $52 Million Pro Bowl Defender

Former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl defensive tackle Brandon Williams said his signing decision came down to two teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants.

Williams had familiarity working with current Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who was with the Ravens for all nine of Williams’ seasons in Baltimore.

But in the end, the 10-year veteran Williams elected to sign with the Chiefs on November 29 in order to stay closer to family, via SB Nation’s Arrowhead Pride writer Pete Sweeney, on Twitter.

Brandon Williams said that his decision to sign with KC came down to 2 teams: the Chiefs and the Giants. Williams has a relationship with NYG DC 'Wink' Martindale but currently resides in Arkansas, a few hours away. With child on the way, he signed in KC to be close to family. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 15, 2022

The 10-year veteran made his Chiefs debut in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, nabbing a half-sack and two quarterback hits in 15 defensive snaps.

More on Brandon Williams

Williams, 33, spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Ravens after originally being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Missouri Southern. He played a part as an impactful run defender and was given a five-year, $52.5 million deal in 2017. The next season, he was given a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.

During his time with the Ravens, Williams registered 323 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 123 games played, per Pro Football Reference.

He didn’t receive too much interest this offseason as a free agent. Kansas City was able to sign the 336-pounder to their practice squad. Williams reunited with former Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen who is now in Kansas City serving in the same role with the Chiefs.

“He and Joe Cullen have a history. Joe speaks very highly of him and still thinks he can contribute. He’s been doing it a long time, and we welcome that,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Williams during a November 30 presser, via Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report.

Giants’ Defensive Depth Issues

The Giants had a need for Williams on their defensive line, largely due to the number of injuries they’ve faced in 2022.

Leonard Williams has missed a career-high four games this season and the team lost Nick Williams to a season-ending injury.

Dexter Lawrence has been the catalyst of the defensive line. But the Giants have not allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards since October 30, when the Seahawks ran for 97 yards in Seattle. Most recently, the Giants fell victim to the explosive run game from the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran for 235 yards in their 48-22 win on Sunday.

New York has had an interest in former Ravens on defense this year. They have signed Tony Jeffersing, Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis. Each played during Martindale’s defensive coordinator run in Baltimore.

The team has also been active in bettering their defense with outside free agents during the season, signing Fabian Moreau, Jaylon Smith and Landon Collins. They have been especially important after the injuries to Aaron Robinson and Adoree’ Jackson.

The Giants were without an active Williams on their D-line in Week 14. The good news for Big Blue is that Leonard Williams was back at practice this week.

If Williams does play on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, it’s unknown if he’ll be able to take a full load or if he’ll be on a pitch count.