Brian Daboll Smoking Cigar in Viral Video With Giants Fans After Win

The culture has shifted with the 6-1 New York Giants and it starts with head coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll has taken over a Giants team that’s won 14 games in the last three seasons. He’s dealt with injuries and major question marks on offense. His 6-1 coaching start is the best for a Giants team since 2008 and is leading him to get buzz as a Coach of the Year candidate.

After the 23-17 Giants win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Daboll was seen greeting Giants fans and smoking a cigar as the team headed to the bus.

Some Daboll content for yall pic.twitter.com/Ry3xS41V09 — 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 (@PapaJewSports) October 23, 2022

Daboll commented on how great the turnout was from Giants fans in Jacksonville.

“It [fan support] was awesome. Even coming out before the game, to see all the blue, and it was almost like a home game at the end there. They were screaming and yelling, and they traveled well,” Daboll said. “I certainly think it was an advantage for us at the end there, and we appreciate their support big time.”

Big Blue has won four consecutive games. They gained 436 yards on Sunday, which was the highest total this season.

New York has also won their first road games for the first time since 2009.

Daboll Not Satisfied With Win

Despite the win on Sunday, there were mistakes that easily could’ve backfired on the Giants.

Giants wideouts dropped six balls and the defense allowed the Jaguars to convert on six third-down attempts and two fourth-down attempts. The Giants were also penalized eight times for 67 yards.

The game also came down to the final play, the final second and the final yard. The Jaguars benefited from three Giants defensive penalties and a desperation fourth-and-15 conversion to move to the Giants’ 17-yard line with no timeouts.

New York stopped Jacksonville on the game’s final play by tackling Christian Kirk on a 16-yard reception at the 1-yard line.

Still, Daboll wasn’t pleased with the process that it took for the Giants to win.

“Made it tougher than we needed to,” Daboll said after the game, via Giants Wire. “Good to get a win. Shouldn’t have came down to that, though. . . Didn’t finish the game we should have finished the game. There are always things to clean up.”

There were also mental mistakes. Later in the fourth quarter, running back Saquon Barkley went out of bounds, putting a big chuck of time back on the clock and giving the Jaguars a shot on offense.

“Yeah, we should have stayed in bounds. Put it on me. We’ve got to do a better job than that,” Daboll said.