Giants’ Brian Daboll Gets Brutally Honest on Controversial Decision

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters last week that he had no issues having cornerback Adoree’ Jackson back to return punts, given Big Blue’s thin depth in the secondary.

Daboll is sticking to his guns after Jackson was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury in the first half.

“No,” Daboll answered, when asked if he had regrets about using a starting defensive player in the punt-returning role. “Look, it’s football. Obviously, it was unfortunate. But we’ll see where we’re at here tomorrow and later tonight.”

According to The Athletic’s Charlotte Caroll, Jackson said that his X-rays were negative, but that he will be going for an MRI to get more info about the severity of the injury. However, Jordan Schultz of TheScore reported that Jackson suffered a sprained MCL on the play, and will miss three-to-five weeks.

The Giants will have to make a decision quickly on the status of Jackson as they have a short week to regroup. They will go on the road and take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Social Media Reacts to Daboll Decision

It wasn’t hard to find heavy criticism coming directly at Daboll and the coaching staff after putting leading cornerback Jackson in harm’s way as a punt returner.

Specifically, Giants fans on social media obliterated Daboll for having Jackson, who hadn’t returned a punt or kick since 2019.

“I love Brian Daboll but using Adoree Jackson as your punt returner is one of the stupidest things you can possibly do…,”Alex Wilson of Empire Sports Media wrote on Twitter.

“so many things i love about daboll but this answer ain’t it, terrible decision,” a Giants fan wrote on Twitter.

This was Jackson’s second game as a punt returner this season. The Giants had Jackson returning punts after Richie James fumbled twice in the Giants’ loss in Seattle. New York put James back to return punts after Jackson’s injury.

Nonetheless, it’s an understatement that Giants fans were irate at Daboll’s decision.

“Nah Daboll gotta face the music with Adoree Jackson. Inexcusable,” a Giants fan tweeted.

“Daboll and the coaching staff have been tremendous all year. The decision to have Adoree be the punt returner was always MORONIC. Out 3-5 weeks and why? Because no one else on the team can catch punts? JOKE,” another Giants fan tweeted.

Giants Could Lose Young Playmaker For Season

Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is feared to have suffered a major knee injury in the team’s Week 11, per a report from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The 21-year-old Robinson was spotted using crutches after Sunday’s loss according to New York Post writer Jaclyn Hendricks.

Robinson was in the middle of having his best game as a pro, going down at the end of his ninth and final reception against Detroit. He was unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

Now, the wide receiver room is mightily depleted, with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Kenny Golladay, Richie James, Marcus Johnson and David Sills in the unit.

The official diagnosis for Robinson should come sometime later this week. Robinson joins Jackson, center Jon Feliciano, cornerback Fabian Moreau and right tackle Tyre Phillips as all suffered injuries in Week 11.