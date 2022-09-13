Brian Daboll’s Emotional Reaction to Game-Ending Missed FG [WATCH]

The cameras can’t get enough of Brian Daboll, who won his first game in his New York Giants head coaching debut Sunday.

Daboll’s two-point conversion call in the final minute of the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the team’s 21-20 victory against the Tennesee Titans. After a one-yard Daniel Jones touchdown pass to Chris Myarick, Saquon Barkley received a shovel pass and powered his way into the endzone for the successful two-point conversion.

With four seconds remaining, Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field goal in the following drive to give the Giants the win.

After the game, Daboll was caught on camera dancing in the Giants locker room with the entire team.

Two days later, Daboll’s reaction to the Titans’ missed game-winning field goal was unveiled.

Think Brian Daboll was hyped to start 1-0?! 😤 Wait for it, trust us. @Giants pic.twitter.com/v3V50JX03f — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2022

Of course, emotions were running high for Daboll because it was his first victory as a head coach.

But it was also due to the fact the last time he had been to Nashville was last October when he was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. He found out about his grandfather’s death while landing on that trip. Daboll’s grandmother passed away three weeks earlier.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan notes that during Daboll’s celebration, the 47-year-old was seen grabbing his pendant around his neck with his grandma’s ashes and looking up to the sky. Raanan also mentions that Daboll was raised by his grandparents.

Special moment for Brian Daboll. You can see him at one point grab the pendant around his neck with his grandma’s ashes and look to sky. He was emotional afterwards thinking about the grandparents who raised him and both passed late last year. #giants https://t.co/fRmzXDCdCj https://t.co/LMpT4zoFqz — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 13, 2022

Daboll told reporters after the game how much his grandparents meant to him.

“When he missed it, I thought about them. I don’t come from much. Those two people helped me get to where I am.”

Daboll Focusing Quickly on Week 2

The Giants won their season opener for the first time since 2016. Giants fans can soak it in and relish the team’s triumphant feat.

As for Daboll, he told reporters Monday that he wants the team “turning the page as quick as we can” for Week 2’s home matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

“I’m happy we won but it’s one game,” Daboll said. “If it was the other way around, it’s one game. We got to get ready to go on to the next week. It’s the first week of the regular season so we got a long way to go. You can watch the tape, there’s a lot of corrections that need to be made in this early part of the season and we got to be on top of it. That’s the mindset that we need to make.”

It won’t be easy for Giants fans to turn the page as they saw their team come back to win after being down 13-0 at halftime on Sunday. And they also win without starting defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

After Week 2, the Giants will stay at home to face the Dallas Cowboys, who will be without the injured starting quarterback Dak Prescott.