Brian Daboll Responds Sharply to Giants Dubbed as ‘Worst 4-1 Team’

The New York Giants were expected to undergo a transition season under new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen in 2022. Heading into Week 6, the Giants are 4-1 and are coming off a miraculous victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London.
Still, there will be doubters about a team that’s previously had five straight losing seasons. Boston Globe’s Ben Volin says that at some point, the fun will be over for the Giants.
The Giants likely will fade a bit as the season progresses,” Volin wrote Monday. “But they are putting wins in the bank. And they seem to have found the right coach.”
There has also been chatter about the Giants being named the “worst 4-1 team”.
On Monday, Daboll was asked about the noise.
“I don’t focus on any of that stuff,” Daboll said, via SNY. “Quite honestly, my focus is on trying to do what we need to do each week and be as consistent as we can. Whether we’re 4-1, 1-4, whatever our record is, that’s what our record is. It’s always about improvement and trying to do the best job you can each week to play your best and coach your best.”
The Giants will have the opportunity to be dubbed the “worst 5-1 team” on Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
Daboll Credits Players
Given the number of injuries the Giants have endured and the lack of talent on the roster, Daboll and his coaching staff have propelled the team to a surprising 4-1 record.
Daboll doesn’t want to hear any of that and praises everyone, including the players, for overcoming the challenges thus far.
“(The players are) the ones that come in every day, work extremely hard, do everything they can do during practice, in the film room,” Daboll said. “And I’d say the coaches do an excellent job – the trainers. It’s a team, everything is a team effort here.”
The first-year head coach isn’t naive. He understands that there will be ups and downs to any season.
“We’ve only played five games, so this is a very humbling league,” Daboll said on Monday. “It can get you quick. So, focus on the next game – the things we can do better, which there is certainly plenty of them. We’ll continue to work and try to improve in those areas, but it’s all about our team and trying to get better each day.”
Saquon Barkley Lauds Daboll
Barkley rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries while posting 36 receiving yards on three catches, including the go-ahead touchdown for the Giants on Sunday.
No matter what, Barkley is a big reason for the Giants’ success. He is now second in the NFL in rushing with 533 yards on 5.5 yards per attempt and first in scrimmage yards, posting 135.2 yards per game.
The Penn State product believes the Giants’ winning ways is an indictment on Daboll and the rest of the team’s efforts.
“(Daboll) made a big difference,” Barkley said Sunday. “Not just only Dabs — everyone. All the guys that came in — all the coaches, all the staff and the guys who were here prior and who are here now,” Barkley told reporters on Sunday. “You know, they are doing a great job. We have unbelievable coaches and the big thing; we got players that trust in our coaches and trust in the system. We know that, hey, this is the NFL, they are going to make plays. At the end of the day if we just keep believing it, keep trusting the process, we can get the job done.”