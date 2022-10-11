Brian Daboll Responds Sharply to Giants Dubbed as ‘Worst 4-1 Team’

The New York Giants were expected to undergo a transition season under new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen in 2022. Heading into Week 6, the Giants are 4-1 and are coming off a miraculous victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London.

Still, there will be doubters about a team that’s previously had five straight losing seasons. Boston Globe’s Ben Volin says that at some point, the fun will be over for the Giants.

The Giants likely will fade a bit as the season progresses,” Volin wrote Monday. “But they are putting wins in the bank. And they seem to have found the right coach.”

There has also been chatter about the Giants being named the “worst 4-1 team”.

#Giants might be the worst 4-1 team in #NFL history ?? — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 9, 2022

Giants the worst 4-1 team ever 😂 — Brandon Moten (@MotensWorld) October 9, 2022

Vikings are the worst 4-1 team in the history of the NFL since the Giants earlier today — Toots Glitzer ♿️ (@ZalatorisFlickr) October 9, 2022

On Monday, Daboll was asked about the noise.

“I don’t focus on any of that stuff,” Daboll said, via SNY. “Quite honestly, my focus is on trying to do what we need to do each week and be as consistent as we can. Whether we’re 4-1, 1-4, whatever our record is, that’s what our record is. It’s always about improvement and trying to do the best job you can each week to play your best and coach your best.”

The Giants will have the opportunity to be dubbed the “worst 5-1 team” on Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Daboll Credits Players

Given the number of injuries the Giants have endured and the lack of talent on the roster, Daboll and his coaching staff have propelled the team to a surprising 4-1 record.

Daboll doesn’t want to hear any of that and praises everyone, including the players, for overcoming the challenges thus far.

“(The players are) the ones that come in every day, work extremely hard, do everything they can do during practice, in the film room,” Daboll said. “And I’d say the coaches do an excellent job – the trainers. It’s a team, everything is a team effort here.”

The first-year head coach isn’t naive. He understands that there will be ups and downs to any season.