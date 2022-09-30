Giants’ Brian Daboll Gets Emotional on Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury against the Cincinnati Bengals midway through the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss.

Tagovailoa was shown on the ground with his fingers twisted after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. This was the second time Tagovailoa’s head has been slammed to the turf recently — the first being four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills, but was cleared to return a few series later.

The latest injury required Tagovailoa to be placed on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital, where he was eventually discharged.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a history with Tagovailoa. Daboll coached Tua at Alabama as an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2017. During that season, Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts at halftime of the national championship game and rallied the Crimson Tide from a 13-0 deficit against Georgia to a 26-23 overtime win.

On Friday, Daboll was asked if he had a relationship with Tagovailoa and if it was difficult to see him lying on the ground, hurt.

“Yeah, I do,” Daboll said, showing emotion. “He means a lot to me. Special kid, great family and it was tough.”

“I think every decision is different. I don’t really think about them as players. I know I’m a coach, but I try to think about them, they’re not too far off from my kids. Anytime a guy gets hurt, I saw it and just prayers for him, his family and the people around him.”

Daboll was asked if he reached out to Tua or his family yet.

“I haven’t yet. I will. Right after that, I think it’s respect for him, his family, their space,” Daboll added.

Xavier McKinney Gets Honest

There was controversy after the game following Tagovailoa’s injury. It was due to Tagovailoa appearing to suffer a head injury, yet was able to go back into the game soon after suffering the injury. Tagovailoa said after the game that it was an injury to his back.

The Dolphins started Tagovailoa four days after the quarterback suffered the previous injuries, which calls into question if Tagovailoa was healthy enough to play against Cincinnati.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who was Tagovailoa’s teammate at Alabama, was asked if he had concerns about the way the Dolphins handled Tua’s situation.

“Yeah. I do. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. But at the end of the day, I don’t really know what’s going on with that organization,” McKinney said Friday.

The NFLPA said an investigation is ongoing after Thursday’s injury.

“Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission,” the NFLPA wrote via Twitter. “Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.”

Giants Players Out on Sunday

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (Hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) will be out for the second straight game. The same can be said for defensive lineman Leonard Williams (Knee), who was also listed out.

GIANTS WEEK 4 STATUSES Out:

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 30, 2022

Rookie Cor’Dale Flott will miss Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a calf injury.

On the positive side of things, cornerback Aaron Robinson will make his return to the field as he missed the past two games with appendicitis.