Brian Daboll ‘Very Fired Up’ in Viral Video After Giants Win

New York Giants fans have to love first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who led the team to a nail-biting 27-22 victory against the Green Bay Packers in London. He has worked his way to a 4-1 start — while dealing with numerous injuries all across the roster and a tough salary cap situation working against him.

After the Giants win, SNY’s Brandon London posted a video of Daboll, who showed his true emotions and didn’t disappoint.

Brian Daboll is FIRED UP after that win!!! pic.twitter.com/QxCxJx9zJu — Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) October 9, 2022

The Giants trailed 20-10 at halftime and would score 17 unanswered points in the second half and proceeded to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t clear how Daniel Jones would play Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. The fourth-year quarterback would have himself a day, completing 21-of-27 passes for 217 yards. He added 10 carries for 37 yards. It’s an understatement that the Giants came into Week 5 decimated by injury.

“We’ve always had confidence in our group,” Jones told reporters after the win. “We believe in ourselves, but how other people view us, I don’t think we are concerned with that.”

New York also went 6-of-11 on third down against what had been the best third-down defense in the NFL. Daboll was appreciative of the Giants fans that traveled to watch the team play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I appreciate all the crowd support, at the end of the game it felt like a home game,” Daboll said after the game.

Saquon Barkley Continues Onslaught

The 2018 first-round pick Saquon Barkley has continued his redemption tour. Entering Sunday leading the NFL in rushing yards (463), Barkley rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries while posting 36 receiving yards on three catches, including the go-ahead touchdown for the Giants.

The Penn State product exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, but returned for the next drive and immediately blew by Savage for a 41-yard catch and run.

Saquon Barkley is really back pic.twitter.com/oEmt1h22kq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2022

“He’s a competitor, that’s what I’ll say about Saquon,” Daboll on Barkley’s game, via SNY. “He competes and I saw that in (offseason workouts).”