Giants Pursued Signing Buccaneers WR: Report

The New York Giants will be out without rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and most likely Kadarius Toney, who was a non-participant in Friday’s practice, during Monday night’s Week 3 matchup vs the Dallas Cowboys.

That means the Giants’ wide receivers will be tested Monday. Maybe Kenny Golladay is on the field more after playing just two snaps in the team’s Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers. Sterling Shepard, team reception leader Richie James, David Sills and others could also be given increasing playing time.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Giants, Panthers and Washington Commanders “have tried to sign” Cole Beasley, who ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He added that the Giants were the most “persistent” of the trio in their pursuit of Beasley, which isn’t a surprise due to the team’s situation at the position.

Beasley was signed to the Bucs practice squad and then activated for the Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. In nine offensive snaps, he caught three passes on four targets for 12 yards in the team’s 14-12 loss.

He’ll be placed back on the Buccaneers’ practice squad on Monday, which will make him available to 31 other teams should they desire to add him to their active roster. And should he wish to move.

Beasley Has Ties to Giants Staff

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll has experience with Beasley from their time with the Buffalo Bills. Daboll was Beasley’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons and Schoen was Buffalo’s assistant general manager from 2017-2021.

Beasley has familiarity with the NFC East back to his Dallas Cowboys days, where he played his first seven seasons in his career (2012-2018). He also has 14 career games under his belt against the Giants and recorded 38 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in those games.

Last season, Beasley caught 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown. While his yards before catch (4.7) and his average depth of target (5.6) were low, he can be a security blanket for any quarterback.

This isn’t the first time that Beasley has been linked to the Giants. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo named the Giants as a potential landing spot back in July.

From Inside Training Camp Live in @nflnetwork: Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest. Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer. pic.twitter.com/aCLuu6n1nJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2022

It’ll be hard luring him to New York with their lack of available salary cap space. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson also reported that before Beasley signed with Tampa Bay, he was waiting for the “right opportunity” and preferably wanted to “join a contender.”

While the Giants are 2-0 and Tampa Bay is 2-1, there’s still plenty of football to go.

Tom Brady Contacted Daboll After Beasley Signing

There was an arms race to get Beasley to sign with their respective teams.

Once Beasley signed in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady called Daboll to thank Daboll for not closing the deal with Beasley, according to Florio. Daboll was Brady’s former New England Patriots assistant.

The Buccaneers were without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones in the team’s Week 3 loss. Beasley joined Russell Gage, Breshard Perriman, Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden on the active roster.

Evans will return from a one-game suspension next week with Godwin and Jones dealing with injuries. There’s a chance that Beasley sticks with Tampa Bay for at least one more week.