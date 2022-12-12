Giants Could Add ‘One of Best Prospects Available’: Analyst

The New York Giants could add much-needed cornerback help in the near future.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicts that the Giants will draft South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Edwards notes that the Giants should use the pick on Smith due to their less-than-ideal situation defensive back situation.

“New York’s cornerback room leaves a lot to be desired following the departure of James Bradberry,” Edwards wrote on December 9. “The Giants need wide receiver help, but Smith is one of the best prospects available.”

If the 2022 season ended today, the Giants would be the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff chase. However, the Giants have been winless in their last four games and are 7-5-1.

If Big Blue continues on the losing path, head coach Brian Daboll and company will have their eyes set on 2023.

Profile on Smith

Smith is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in this year’s draft. In 33 career games for South Carolina, he had 91 tackles (69 solo), 18 pass deflections and six interceptions. The 6-foot, 188-pound Smith started every game this season for the Gamecocks except for the Georgia game, which he missed with a concussion. He recorded 27 tackles, 23 of which were solo, plus six pass breakups and an interception.

In 2021, Smith was a second-team All-SEC by The Associated Press. This season, he was a preseason All-America selection.

On December 2, Cam Smith announced on Twitter his intention to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season of eligibility with the Gamecocks.

The Draft Network’s Joe Marino believes one of Smith’s best traits is his tracking of the ball.

“Smith showcases outstanding ball skills where his body control ability to locate the football leads to exciting plays on the ball in the air,” wrote Marino. “Overall, Smith is a sharp processor with excellent play recognition skills.”

South Carolina ended the regular season with back-to-back victories over a pair of top-10 teams in Tennessee and Clemson.

Smith’s ball skills were shown against Tennessee as he will be remembered for helping the Carolina defense limit the nation’s top offense to their worst showing in months.

Cam Smith trusting his eyes & film study pic.twitter.com/WdETYBqoiT — Chris (@ChrisJustJoking) December 3, 2022

Giants Need at CB

You could easily make the argument that the Giants need playmakers, as well as talent on their offensive line. Big Blue has only topped over 25 points once in 2022 and ranks 23rd in yards per game.

But the Giants have question marks at the cornerback position. Adoree’ Jackson leads the pack, but he suffered an MCL injury in Week 11 and has missed the last three games. Entering 2022, Aaron Robinson was the projected No. 2 cornerback. But he suffered a season-ending torn ACL and partially torn MCL injury in Week 4. He underwent surgery in November and won’t be cleared for football activities until next August at the earliest.

The 2021 second-round pick Robinson is on track to return for the 2023 regular season, but he’s not a sure starter. He missed eight games during his rookie season due to various injuries and will have appeared in just two games this season.

The Giants have asked for contributions from Fabian Moreau, Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud and Zyon Gilbert. Moreau was a pleasant surprise to New York, but he’s come back to Earth in recent games. The rest of the Giants’ cornerback room are unproven depth pieces.

Big Blue’s defensive line compliments Wink Martindale, but the lack of talent and depth in the secondary limits the potential of the defense.

With better corners, the Giants easily could have surpassed their total of 29 sacks in 13 games.

General manager Joe Schoen has the easy option to draft offensive talent in the first round of 2023.

But it would be wise to add secondary talent in the high-to-mid-rounds of the draft, as well.