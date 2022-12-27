Giants Predicted to Add ‘Big Target’ Wide Receiver

The New York Giants have very few options at the wide receiver position in 2023.

General manager Joe Schoen will likely address the wideout spot in next year’s draft and has shown in recent memory of drafting high at the respective position. In the 2022 NFL draft, he drafted Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round. Unfortunately, Robinson suffered a torn ACL in November and most likely won’t be ready for the beginning of next season.

The Giants could benefit by adding more young talent at wide receiver. In their latest 2023 mock draft on Tuesday, December 27, The 33rd Team has the Giants taking Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman with the 17th overall pick.

“The Giants take the best player available on their board,” The 33rd Team wrote. “Tillman, who has outstanding size and is not easy to cover, gives the Giants a big target for Daniel Jones.

More on Cedric Tillman

In Tennessee’s first two games, Tillman had 230 receiving yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions. Unfortunately, he injured his ankle the following week against Akron.

Tillman had “tightrope” surgery on his left ankle in late September, which resulted in him missing four games. The 22-year-old made a comeback on October 29 against Kentucky, and in Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina on November 19, he had nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Tennessee wide receiver announced via social media on December 12 that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl when the Vols play Clemson in Miami later on December 30. Tillman was limited to just six games this season after suffering a high ankle sprain back in September, but he has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and now plans to focus on his pre-draft process.

He finished with 37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, most notably coming through with nine catches for 162 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Tennessee’s tone-setting win at Pittsburgh in the second week of the season.

There is a full season of work that NFL teams can look at when it comes to Tillman’s resume. In 2021, Tillman had 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming Tennessee’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Justin Hunter in 2012.

He’s also the son of the former Alcorn State and NFL wide receiver by the same name, who finished his Vols tenure with 109 receptions for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns.

How Cedric Tillman Fits With Giants’ Offense

The Giants currently hold a projected playoff spot with an 8-6-1 record in 2022, but journeyman Richie James leads wide receivers with 50 catches. The fact remains that New York’s receiving group is thin and could hurt their chances of making a potential playoff run.

If the Giants want sustained success, the wide receiver position will likely have to be addressed in the future.

Kenny Golladay will almost certainly be released once the offseason begins. Designating Golladay a post-June 1 cut would save $13.5M against the cap while incurring $7.9M in dead money, according to Spotrac.

Sterling Shepard will be a free agent in 2023 and might not be ready by Week 13 as he rehabs from his torn ACL. Robinson also might not be ready for Week 1 given that his torn ACL injury occurred in November. Darius Slayton, who is second on the Giants in receptions, will be a free agent in 2023 as well. Isaiah Hodgins has looked promising, nabbing 29 catches for 309 yards in 7 games.

Still, the Giants have the chance to add a wide receiver through the draft, specifically in the high-end rounds.

And if Tillman is available, it’s likely that general manager Joe Schoen would at least take some interest in helping whoever is at the quarterback position in 2023.