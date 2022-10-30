Giants Linked to Former 2nd-Round WR as Trade Deadline Approaches

The New York Giants could be on the prowl to add a wide receiver after recently trading away Kadarius Toney, but they’ll have to hurry — the NFL trade deadline is November 1.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently urged the Giants to call the Pittsburgh Steelers about the availability of 2020 second-round receiver Chase Claypool. No Giants receiver has topped 200 receiving yards in the team’s first seven games and their 6-1 record suggests they could make noise at the deadline.

Knox believes Claypool’s “duel-threat ability” could help Brian Daboll and most of all, Daniel Jones.

“Claypool is a big-play receiver who can also attack defenses as a runner,” Knox wrote on October 27. “He has 266 receiving yards, 55 rushing yards and one touchdown this season. His dual-threat ability would add more creative wrinkles for Brian Daboll and the New York offense, which already uses quarterback Daniel Jones to augment its ground game.”

Is Pittsburgh Dealing Claypool?

As a 2020 2nd-round pick, Claypool made his mark in his rookie year, catching a league-best nine receiving touchdowns by a rookie receiver. He flashed potential, catching 62 passes for 873 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns, including a pair of rushing touchdowns in 2020.

Claypool’s touchdown production went down from nine in 2020 to two in 2021. Still, you could make the argument the decline in Claypool’s performance can be attributed to subpar quarterback play from then-quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. His big-play abilities were still shown as his yards per reception went from 14.1 in 2020 to 14.6.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Claypool ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which graded in the 82nd percentile of his draft class and nabbed a 40.5-inch verticle that graded in the 93rd percentile, via Mockdraftable.

While the Steelers are sitting at 2-5 in 2022, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Claypool isn’t expected to be traded “barring a shift”, despite teams expressing interest in the Steelers wideout.

It’s also hard seeing the Steelers dealing a young weapon who could help rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Claypool also fits as a valuable low-cost option as he’s under contract for another year and is due just about $1.5 million in 2023.

Hard Seeing Giants Trade for Claypool

Claypool would easily help the Giants’ offense in 2022. The Giants have dealt with injuries everywhere in their receiving group, but the team will have to decide if it’s best to acquire him for the long term.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Steelers are looking for at least a second-round pick for Claypool.

The Giants have a first-year general manager Joe Schoen, who’s made it known that draft capital and cap space are very much important.

New York Giants saved $784,430 in cap space with the Toney trade this year. The cost to fit Claypool into the cap would be about $673,062 for Claypool.

In the long term, the Giants will have a much better cap situation in 2023. However, they could need a chunk of that for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Still, Claypool would easily help the Giants’ offense in 2022, but it’s not likely that the Steelers and Giants feel a deal would be best for either party for the long haul.