Recent Ex-Giants Leading RB Signs With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that they have signed a familiar face — former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman — to their practice squad.

We have activated Practice Squad player DT Taylor Stallworth. We have signed RB Wayne Gallman to the Practice Squad. We have waived DE Benton Whitley and terminated the Practice Squad contract of DT Cortez Broughton. pic.twitter.com/Ddxch6I8Fn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2022

Gallman and second-year running back Nate McCrary were two running backs that the Chiefs worked on Wednesday. It appears that Gallman was the winner of that competition.

Neither of the Chiefs’ four running backs on the active roster was listed on the team’s first injury report of Week 6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the running back room, with Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones behind on the depth chart.

Still, Gallman will be the next man up in case any of the backs get injured as he’s the only running back that Kansas City has on its practice squad.

Gallman’s History

Gallman, 28, entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2017 and mostly served as a backup during his first three seasons in the NFL. Then, he would start 10 games in 2020 due to Saquon Barkley’s season-ending ACL injury. He finished with 796 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns and averaged 4.6 yards per attempt.

As a Giant, Gallman’s remembered most for his 135 rushing yard performance on 16 attempts in the team’s Week 13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

One of his runs included a 60-yard run while the team was down 5-0 in the third quarter, which led to a touchdown two players later.

He turned his 2020 performance into a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers but was cut prior to the 2021 season. Since then, he spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings and garnered 125 yards in eight games between the two teams.

The six-year NFL veteran has rushed for 1,548 yards on 366 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and has scored nine rushing touchdowns in his career. He’s also posted 81 catches on 115 targets for 519 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the same time span, according to Pro Football Reference.

In four years with New York, Gallman played in 53 games, rushing for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gillan Update

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Giants punter Jamie Gillan was still in London on Wednesday due to passport concerns but was “expected to fly back to the U.S. on Thursday.” The team worked out other punters in case he’s not back in time for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On Thursday, Gillan was back with the Giants at the team facility, per ESPN, ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium.

The Scottland native Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL draft. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns but was waived by the team after three seasons last December and was given opportunities with the Buffalo Bills, and now Giants.

Gillan is averaging a career-high 51 yards per punt with a long of 69 in five games played in 2022. He had two punts in the London game in Week 5, averaging 50 yards each.

He’ll be remembered, above all, for running out of the end zone for a safety on purpose in Week 5 to make it a 27-22 Giants lead. That the Packers to set up a desperation Hail Mary pass, but Oshane Ximines sacked Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay 29, fumbling as the Giants won with time expiring.