Giants Could Sign Former Cowboys WR Amid Recent Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s status for Week 2 is in question after the 2021 first-round pick was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring issue. It’s the same injury that he dealt with during training camp.

Toney was expected to be one of the Giants’ starting outside wide receivers entering the season. But he played just seven snaps in last week’s season-opening win at the Titans.

On Friday, Daboll said Toney’s hamstring tightened up during the practice. With the new injury development on Thursday, it may make it hard for Toney on Sunday to even match the seven snaps he played last weekend if he were to play.

The injuries continue for the former 2021 first-round pick. He dealt with multiple injuries in his rookie season and missed seven games last year, then reportedly underwent minor knee surgery in the spring.

While there’s no indication that Toney’s injury is a long-term worry, there’s room to speculate what the Giants could do, if he were to miss any stretch of time.

Free Agent WR Still Available

On September 16, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley is drawing interest from multiple teams currently.

It’s important to remember that NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo named the Giants as a potential landing spot back in July. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was Beasley’s offensive coordinator the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Of course, Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who was Buffalo’s assistant general manager from 2017-2021, also has a connection with Beasley.

From Inside Training Camp Live in @nflnetwork: Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest. Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer. pic.twitter.com/aCLuu6n1nJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2022

Giants fans remember Beasley back in his Dallas Cowboys days, where he played his first seven seasons in his career (2012-2018). He has played 14 career games under his belt against the Giants and recorded 38 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in those games.

Last season, he caught 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown. While his yards before catch (4.7) and his average depth of target (5.6) were low, he can be a security blanket for any quarterback.

Adding Beasley could also help the Giants’ depth at wide receiver. While Richie James could step up if Toney misses times, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson is dealing with a knee injury. The Giants also haven’t shown a willingness to play Darius Slayton, who was inactive in Week 1.

According to Wilson, Beasley is waiting for the right opportunity and preferably wants to “join a contender.”

The Giants could be appealing, especially if the team continues to win.