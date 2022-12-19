Giants Could Add Recently Cut Super Bowl Champion WR

While the New York Giants are coming off a 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders, the fact remains that New York’s receiving group is thin and could use extra depth for their potential playoff run.

Tom Pelissero with NFL Network tweeted that veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins had been released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, December 19 and will go on waivers.

Pelissero added that any team claiming Watkins will have to pay the rest of his $186,667 base salary, plus $19,411.67 for each game he’s active for the rest of the season.

Any team claiming Sammy Watkins would take the rest of his one-year contract, including just $186,667 in base salary plus $19,411.67 for each game he's active the rest of the regular season. https://t.co/6QfG9xJa4g — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2022

The 8-5-1 Giants could take a shot on the 29-year-old veteran by either claiming or signing him as an unrestricted free agent.

Watkins’ History

Watkins was taken by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. During his rookie year, he had a career-high in both receptions (65) and receiving yards (982). Considering how high he was drafted, Watkins hasn’t quite met expectations in the NFL as he only had one other season with 60 or more receptions.

However, Watkins has shown to be a useful receiver in the past. Most notably, he was a member of the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV team and finished the season with 52 receptions for 673 receiving yards in 14 games. During that Super Bowl, he caught five passes for 98 yards, including a 38-yard catch during the team’s game-winning drive.

During the 2021 offseason, Watkins took to free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. After nabbing just 27 catches on 49 targets for 394 receiving yards and 1 touchdown in 13 games with Baltimore, he then took to free agency again this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Packers.

The Clemson product spent most of the first half of the 2022 regular season on injured reserve. In 9 games played this season with Green Bay, Watkins had 13 receptions on 22 targets for 206 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. The veteran played 11 total snaps over the last two games and hasn’t caught a pass since Week 10.

The 29-year-old hasn’t crossed 450 yards receiving since 2019. In the past three seasons, combined, he’s tallied only 1,021 yards and three touchdowns.

But he could be useful for a team that is desperate for wideout depth and that team could be the Giants.

Giants Wideout Situation

Despite a thin wide receiving unit, the Giants have made it work with what they have. Darius Slayton has stepped up as he enters a contract year and tied for a team-high five targets on Sunday Night. Richie James leads receivers with 42 catches and even Isaiah Hodgins has been productive, notching 25 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, adding Watkins into the picture wouldn’t be a bad idea. He could take the pressure off other receivers and slot in and out of games at a comfortable rate. The veteran would only be on the Giants for the season and the team can afford his inexpensive base salary.

The Giants would certainly do their due diligence with a decision like this, but giving a chance on a low-risk and high-reward receiver like Watkins would be logical.