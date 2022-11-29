Giants Could Land ‘Game-Changing’ WR Talent: Analyst

The New York Giants could land a “game-changing” playmaker on offense.

According to CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson in his latest mock draft, the Giants could select wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State with the 16th overall pick in 2023. Wilson details why the fit makes sense, with the draft analyst noting the Giants’ need for a top wideout.

“Smith-Njigba has been battling injuries all season but that shouldn’t take away from his game-changing talents when he’s healthy,” Wilson wrote on November 28. “The Giants are a different team under Brian Daboll, but they’re still in search of a No. 1 wide receiver after the Kadarius Toney experiment lasted just over a season.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has Star Upside

Smith-Njigba was a 5-star recruit and the second-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class coming out of high school in Rockwall, Texas. He decided to make the move to play for the Buckeyes despite getting FBS offers from in-state schools.

Despite playing behind elite receivers like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in 2021, Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes in receptions (95) and yards (1,592). He also set a school record and FBS record with 347 receiving yards on 15 catches with three touchdowns in the team’s 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah.

However, Smith-Njigba’s draft stock has trended down in 2022 due to a hamstring injury that’s lingered throughout the season. The injury occurred during the Buckeye’s game against Notre Dame at the beginning of the season.

Meanwhile, fellow teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. has taken the spotlight, catching 12 touchdown passes in 12 games.

When he’s healthy, Smith-Njigba is a top-notch receiver with loads of potential. He has five receptions for 43 yards over the three games he appeared in this season.

As Joe Marino of Draft Network explains in his scouting report of Sanders, the junior wide receiver is a “smooth” player who is a “threat to work all levels of the field.”

“Everything Smith-Njigba does on the field is smooth, focused, and technically refined,” Marino wrote. “He’s found production and is a threat to work all levels of the field. He does well to vary his release package to win early in routes, which allows him to gain leverage and get open.”

Giants Future at Wide Receiver Position

The Giants don’t have a lot of certainty at the wideout position in 2023. Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in Week 12. Their leading receiving yards leader, Darius Slayton, is a free agent after 2022. It’s also not a given that Sterling Shepard will be re-signed by the team or will be ready by Week 1 as he’s rehabbing from a torn ACL injury as well.

Big Blue will also have to make a decision on Kenny Golladay, who has underachieved mightily and is likely to be released after the season ends. Designating Golladay a post-June 1 cut would also save $13.5M against the cap while inflicting $7.9M in dead money, according to Spotrac.

New York has achieved a 7-4 record this season and has exceeded expectations, no matter what happens for the rest of 2022.

But, realistically, the Giants will need to find more than one wide receiver body who can perform exceptionally well on Day 1 if they want to become true contenders for the future.