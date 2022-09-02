Giants Could Sign Recently Cut Eagles Starter, Says Analyst

The New York Giants have been making moves left and right with less than two weeks to go until the season opener.

Once the waiver wire period began on August 31, the Giants were awarded four players off waivers: offensive lineman Jack Anderson, defensive backs Justin Layne, and Nick McCloud and safety Jason Pinnock.

The Giants also added Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Tyre Phillips to their 53-man roster and signed offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, defensive end Henry Mondeaux, safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Charles Wiley to their practice squad.

Now, the Giants are being encouraged to sign a free agent available.

According to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, he suggests that former Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris would be an ideal fit for the Giants.

Last season, (Anthony Harris) was one of the best tacklers on the Eagles defense, only missing 2.7 percent of his attempts and racking up 72 total stops,” Ballentine wrote. “He was solid in coverage too, allowing just 51.1 percent of his targets to be completed while holding opposing passers to a 68.7 rating.”

Harris Was Recent Cut

On August 30, the Eagles made the decision to cut Harris as well as safety Jaquiski Tartt in order to set their initial 53-man roster. Philadelphia would then acquire safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints for a 2023 fifth-round pick and the latter of two 2024 sixth-round picks.

Harris,30, re-signed with the Eagles this offseason after recording 72 tackles and an interception in 14 starts last season. He posted 13 tackles in their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As a vested veteran, there’s a chance that Harris could be brought back after Week 1 as an insurance policy for Gardner-Johnson’s transition. If a veteran signs a contract before the season, the respective player’s contract is fully guaranteed for the entire season.

The Giants could look to sign Harris, who was tied for the most NFL interceptions (six) in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings.

He brings 61 games of starting experience and could back up Adoree’ Jackson and Julia Love.

Dane Belton, Nick McCloud and Jason Pinnock make up the rest of the Giants’ safety depth chart. The rookie Belton is recovering from a broken collarbone injury and McCloud and Pinnock lack NFL experience.

Analyst Links Another Ex-Eagles Defender

Ballentine also listed the Giants as an option for Tartt, who we’ve already mentioned.

“Tartt only allowed 57.6 percent of the passes thrown his way to be completed last season, allowing 5.9 yards per target. There are many teams that could benefit from a safety like that,” Ballentine wrote.”

The 30-year-old safety was drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He started 64 games in his seven seasons with the 49ers, but made a crucial dropped interception in the NFC Championship game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams

49ers starting safety Jimmie Ward is set to miss at least the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury. There’s a chance that Tartt returns to San Francisco with depth being a concern at the safety position.

That’s if the Giants don’t step in and add the veteran defender.