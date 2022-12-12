Giants Could Lose ‘Rising Star’ 33-Year-Old Executive

No matter what happens for the rest of the season, the 2022 New York Giants have exceeded expectations under first-year head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Despite being winless in their last four games, Big Blue started 6-1 after being 4-13 in 2021.

With a 7-5-1 record in 2022, the Giants could lose one of their top executives after the season.

The NFL put together a Front Office Accelerator Program, which held an inaugural meeting in May during the offseason. The program is an effort to build a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the NFL. Senior women and minority prospects are called on to participate in development sessions with football operations experts, as well as time to network with club owners.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL plans to hold another Front Office Accelerator meeting this week in Dallas.

Pelissero tweeted out a list of league participants, which includes Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown.

The NFL will hold another Front Office Accelerator at this week’s meeting in Dallas, providing “rising people of color and women front office prospects with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club ownership and executives” in advance of this year’s GM hiring cycle. pic.twitter.com/l4gFum0KE4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2022

Brandon Brown’s Resume

Brown joined the Giants in 2022 after spending five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he worked his way up through the ranks to the director of player personnel in 2021. In that role, Brown oversaw the Eagles’ pro scouting department and did crossover work on the college scouting side with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham.

During his time in Philadelphia, the Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Two years later, Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate in the NFC, throwing for 22 touchdowns and three interceptions and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Before taking the Giants role, Brown interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager position, which went to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

After seeing Pelissero’s report, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News called Brown “a rising star in the business.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan mentioned Brown being interviewed by Minnesota last season and added that the “safe bet that he’s going to get more interviews this offseason.”

Brandon Brown interviewed for the Vikings GM job last offseason. Safe bet that he’s going to get more interviews this offseason https://t.co/NTEADlFQXd — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 12, 2022

According to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, Brown played a vital role in landing the Giants’ tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was drafted in the fourth round of last year’s draft. The 6-foot-6, 252-pounder has caught 24 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, including one rushing touchdown.

If Brown makes a good impression at the Front Office Accelerator this week, the Giants have to be prepared for the inevitable — Brown becoming a future NFL general manager for another team.

Reviewing Scores from Giants Loss to Eagles

The Eagles walloped the Giants, 48-22, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Pro Football Focus graded the Giants’ lopsided loss. Daniel Jones was the highest-graded offensive player at 78.0. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown and didn’t commit a turnover. He was sacked four times and was hit and pressured constantly.

That’s a perfect segway to the team’s offensive line. Jon Feliciano had a 49.4 overall grade and allowed a sack and two pressures. The worst offensive grade belonged to rookie tackle Evan Neal, who posted a poor 35.7 grade. He also recorded a 20.2 pass-blocking grade.

On defense, the Giants didn’t have any standout grades. Jaylon Smith (37.), Darnay Holmes (39.9) and Micah McFadden (42.1) were among the lowest-graded defenders.