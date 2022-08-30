Giants Cut Former Eagles Defender Amid Final Roster Waives

The New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster is complete as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. eastern time roster deadline has come to a close. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, who’s been in trade rumors, made it through a tense roster cutdown day.

The Giants started with 80 players on their roster after the team’s final preseason Sunday. Big Blue cut seven players on Aug. 29 and on Tuesday morning, the team reportedly cut 12, making the roster total at 61.

Tuesday afternoon, the Giants reportedly waived eight players to get to a 53-man roster.

The cut players include cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Harrison Hand, safeties Nate Meadors and Trenton Thompson, offensive linemen Will Holden and Roy Mbaeteka, tight end Austin Allen and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will place linebacker Elerson Smith and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on short-term Injured Reserve after the 53-man roster on Wednesday, which would sideline them for the first four weeks of the season.

Some notables from where the Giants roster is headed: — OLB Elerson Smith and G Shane Lemieux among the players likely headed for short-term IR after final 53 — KR Gary Brightwell and PR Richie James? — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 30, 2022

That means the Giants will likely have two spots left on the 53-man roster.

The Giants can sign players, including players they’ve waived, to their roster from the waiver wire as they control the No. 5 pick in the waiver order.

The #NFL waiver order as teams peruse the players available to be claimed by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9qBQKdXGf0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2022

Giants Release Two Safeties

Among the final eight cuts, the Giants released two safeties in Meadors and Thompson. Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and Dane Belton are the team’s three safeties on the 53-man roster.

Meadors signed on with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He appeared in three games and recorded two tackles and no interceptions. He mostly played on special teams with the Vikings, seeing action on 11 defensive snaps and 37 on special teams.

He’s latched on to practice squads with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Browns, but he hasn’t played a game since the 2020 season with the Vikings. The 25-year-old was with the Jaguars and Eagles in 2021 and was placed on injured reserve by Philadelphia last August with a hamstring injury. The Browns then added him to their practice squad on Nov. 9.

Meadors logged plenty of snaps over the last two preseason games with the Giants. He’ll have a chance to return to the practice squad.

Thompson could win up back on the 53-man roster as the undrafted rookie showed highlight plays during training camp and the preseason.

Belton broke his collarbone in training camp, but the decision to place him on the roster means he has a chance of returning in the early part of the season. The Giants could look to sign a safety through waivers with two spots likely open after the possible short-term IRs to Smith and Lemieux.