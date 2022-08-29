Giants Make First Wave of Cuts, Release 7 Including ‘Early Flasher’ UDFA Defender

It didn’t take too long after Sunday’s preseason finale loss to the New York Jets for the New York Giants to make a round of cuts as the 53-man roster deadline approaches on Aug. 30 at 4:00 ET.

The Giants announced Monday the waives of seven players, including offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Eric Smith, safety Yusuf Corker, kicker Ryan Santoso, wide receivers Keelan Doss and Travis Toivonen and cornerback Olaijah Griffin.

None of the rosters cut were surprising, but the release of undrafted free agent Corker would’ve been peculiar a month ago.

Newsday’s Tom Rock called the 2022 undrafted rookie an “early flasher” in training camp.

Daboll said that Corker was “improving every day” during training camp on Aug. 2. It’s now apparent that safety Trent Thompson, who also signed with the Giants in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, overtook Corker’s spot on the depth chart.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton also said that Thompson passed Corker on the rep and depth chart.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan noted that Corker was “trending in the wrong direction.”

Xavier McKinney and Julian Love are the Giants’ starting safeties. Nathan Meadors and Thompson are the team’s third and fourth safeties, with rookie fourth-round pick Dane Belton rehabbing due to a collarbone injury.

Head coach Brian Daboll told the media Monday that roster cuts are done for Aug. 29.

The Giants roster is now at 73 players and the next 20 releases will be on Tuesday.

Release of Kicker Reveals Clue

Santoso’s release means Graham Gono (concussion) has a chance to be ready for Week 1.

Daboll told reporters Monday that Gano is trending towards being set for Week 1.

However, nothing is official since the veteran kicker has yet to be cleared by the NFL’s post-concussion protocol. The Giants would love Gano to be ready for the team’s season opener as he made 29 of 33 field goals last season.

Observations From Rest of 5 Cuts

We’ve mentioned the cuts of Corker and Santoso. The Giants also released Rivas, Doss, Smith Toivonen and Griffin.

Rivas, Toivonen and Doss were waived for the second time by the Giants in the summer. All three were brought back when injuries were piled up at their respective positions. Smith and Griffin were added to the roster during the summer. Neither had remarkable preseasons.

“We’re open to improving our team in any way we can,” Daboll when asked about making trades and waiver wire additions in the next 48-72 hours. “Joe [Schoen] is open for business.”

Update on QB Injury

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor got the start vs. the Jets on Sunday and was dealt an unfortunate hand.

In the first quarter, Taylor threw a pass to Daniel Bellinger but suffered a crushing hit by Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.

That was a HUGE hit on Tyrod Taylor by Clemens — Tyrod is down, that’s gotta hurt #NYG pic.twitter.com/alFZAIENO0 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 28, 2022

After being tended to by medical staff, Taylor slowly jogged off the field. Taylor eventually ended up being carted off the field. The Giants ruled him questionable to return with a back injury.

Daboll said after the game that Taylor “should be okay” after being carted off with the back injury. The head coach continued to say Monday that the injury does not appear serious.

Taylor is “just sore,” Daboll said.

It looks like the Giants and Taylor escaped a worrisome injury.