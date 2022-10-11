Giants Rookie Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Entire 2022 Season

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced that rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson has been placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

Davidson tore his ACL in Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. In the third quarter, Davidson was down on the field for several minutes after a punt return play.

The 2022 fifth-round draft pick out of Arizona State had been active in all five games for the Giants this season. He played in 43 defensive snaps and 43 special teams snaps, with four total tackles.

New York’s rookie class has been unlucky with injuries this year, to say the least. Davidson is the Giants’ third rookie to suffer a torn ACL, joining fifth-round tackle Marcus McKethan and sixth-round linebacker Darrian Beavers. Fourth-round Rookie safety Dane Belton missed the first game due to a fractured collarbone.

Among the eight rookie draft picks who are not out for the season, two didn’t play in Week 5 — wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf). Robinson was drafted in the second round and Flott was drafted in the third round.

The Giants have nine players on injured reserve. Davidson, McKethan, Beavers and wide receivers Collin Johnson (torn Achilles tendon) and Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) will not return in 2022.

New York will have to decide who replaces Davidson’s roster spot on the 53-man roster.

What Davidson’s Injury Means for Roster

The Giants have two defensive linemen on their practice squad. Henry Mondeaux was elevated to the active roster in Week 4, but hurt his ankle and rookie free agent Ryde Anderson.

There’s a chance that Leonard Williams could play Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman has been out since Week 3 with a sprained MCL.

Williams’ absence left the Giants with a defensive tackle rotation of Dexter Lawrence, Nick Williams, Justin Ellis and Davidson. Williams had played in 114 straight games dating back to being the sixth overall pick by the New York Jets in 2015.

Davidson’s injury could also give way to the recently signed safety Landon Collins from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Giants Player Still in London

It was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero that punter Jamie Gillan is still in London due to passport concerns but is “expected to fly back to the U.S. on Thursday.” The team is working out other punters in case he’s not back in time for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Scottland native Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL draft. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns but was waived by the team after three seasons last December and was given opportunities with the Buffalo Bills, and now Giants.

Entering Week 5, Gillan averaged 51 yards per punt (fourth in the NFL) with a net average of 41.6 yards. He also had six of his punts downed inside the 20.

He’ll be remembered, above all, for running out of the end zone for a safety on purpose in Week 5 to make it a 27-22 Giants lead. That the Packers to set up a desperation Hail Mary pass, but Oshane Ximines sacked Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay 29, fumbling as the Giants won with time expiring.