Giants Injured Rookie Taken to Local Hospital: ‘Scary Sight’

During the New York Giants’ 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was an injury scare in the first half.

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to a local hospital in Jacksonville due to an eye injury and was out for the entire second half of the Giants-Jaguars game.

Bellinger made a 13-yard catch on a second-and-8 play in Jacksonville territory and was poked in the eye by Jaguars defensive back Tre Herndon with 1:09 left in the first half. He was bleeding from his left eye and was taken off the field on a cart.

Replays showed Devin Lloyd’s hand hitting Bellinger’s eye inside his facemask during the tackle:

FOX’s broadcast camera showed Bellinger being carted as he had blood on his jersey.

#Giants TE Daniel Bellinger carted off after being poked in the eye. Looks real swollen and a lot of blood on the jersey. Prayers for the rookie 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LReVK4iHjB — Football Nerds (@FootballNerds_) October 23, 2022

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan called the scene a “scary sight” while saying how hard it is to determine the severity of the injury.

Hadn’t seen this. Impossible to speculate on the severity of an eye injury but scary sight https://t.co/0qWXpvKsRt — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 23, 2022

Bellinger is one of three Giants to leave the game with injuries in the first half. Starting offensive linemen Ben Bredeson and Evan Neal left the game with knee injuries.

“His eye looks terrible right now,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game.

Daboll did say that Bellinger was back from the hospital and with the team.

There hasn’t been an update from the medical staff.

Recap of Giants Win

Big Blue survived an incredible turn of events in the final minute of the fourth quarter. The Jaguars benefited from three Giants defensive penalties and a desperation fourth-and-15 conversion to move to the Giants’ 17-yard line with no timeouts.

New York stopped Jacksonville on the game’s final play by tackling Christian Kirk on a 16-yard reception at the 1-yard line.

The Giants entered the fourth quarter trailing, 17-13. They totaled 79 yards in 10 plays to take a 20-17 lead with 5:31 to play. Jones had the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Jones had a 24-yard-run and Saquon Barkley had an 18-yard run and defensive pass interference on Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell put the ball at the 1-yard line.

Jones finished 19 of 30 for 202 yards passing with a touchdown. He had 107 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Barkley finished the day with 110 yards on 24 carries. He posted four receptions for 25 yards.

“We made it tougher than we needed to. But it’s good to be 6-1,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game.

The Giants are now 6-1 for the season and had a season-high 436 yards of offense in their 23-17 win over Jacksonville.