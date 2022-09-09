Former Giants 1st Round Pick Entering ‘Make-or-Break Season’, Says Insider

The New York Giants will be under the microscope for the 2022 season and according to one insider, there’s one player’s future that will be examined like no other.

Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo compiled a list of six quarterbacks whom he deems will be “facing make-or-break 2022 seasons.” Lombardo believes 25-year-old Giants quarterback Daniel Jones falls into that category.

The 2019 No. 6 overall pick Jones is entering his fourth season in the league. But the Giants declined to exercise the former first-rounder pick’s fifth-year option in April.

Pressure will be on Jones to perform and Lombardo isn’t optimistic about his future in New York, especially knowing general manager Joe Schoen didn’t draft the Duke product.

This season, Jones will have to play at an elite level to justify an East Rutherford return, for a regime that has no ties to him whatsoever, and mountains of pressure to turn around a franchise that hasn’t won a postseason contest since 2011. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Automatically Win $150 on NFL Games This Weekend Jones has produced meager results, including a disastrous 12-25 record, but injuries have wreaked havoc on both him and his supporting cast. A career 62.8% passer, Jones this season will have the benefit of a presumably fully healthy Saquon Barkley, second-year speedster Kadarius Toney at wide receiver, and an improved offensive line. It will be up to Jones to elevate the talent around him, and improve his results, or the Giants will be eyeing his replacement at the top of the 2023 draft.

All or Nothing for Jones

ESPN released on August 23 its power rankings for the 2022 NFL season. While they ranked each team, they also listed a player on the “hot seat” for each respective franchise.

The Giants came in as the 28th team on the power rankings, while Jones was named as their player on the hot seat.

“I could easily have gone with Saquon Barkley here, considering this year is his last chance to convince anyone he is worth a significant second contract,” ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan wrote. “But Jones is the quarterback, and he had the fifth-year option in his rookie contract declined this offseason. No more excuses, either, as this is his last chance to prove to the Giants that he is their franchise quarterback now that he is working in new coach Brian Daboll’s offense.”

During his three seasons, Jones has thrown for 8,392 yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He’s also run for 1,000 rushing yards and has five touchdowns and 28 lost fumbles.

Still, Jones has yet to play a full season as he came into the league as Eli Manning’s successor in Week 4 of 2019 and has dealt with injuries each season since.

However, Jones has also been dealt a bad hand as far as continuity with management is concerned. He’s entering the 2022 season with his third head coach and offensive coordinator. The Giants have also been riddled with injuries in each season of Jones’s tenure. The offensive line has been a revolving door, which has resulted in him being sacked 105 times over the past three seasons.

Jones will now have offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll to help the quarterback in his pivotal season.

New York is hoping Jones and his playmakers which include Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and the previously mentioned Barkley and Toney stay healthy.

Schoen Speaks on Jones

Schoen spoke to the media last week about Jones. The first-year general manager isn’t going to put expectations on Jones, but he’s satisfied with his preseason results.

“I’m not going to get into expectations, but I’m happy where he is,” Schoen said. I think you guys saw the two preseason games he played in; I think he played well . . . I think Daniel’s in a good place. But again, we all know everybody’s got to go perform on Sundays, and that’s when the evaluations will really start.”

However, Schoen was in Columbus, Ohio last Saturday to watch (No. 2) Ohio State take on (No. 5) Notre Dame. Ohio State won and witnessed quarterback C.J. Stroud — a top 2023 QB prospect — complete 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Alabama’s Bryce Young will also be potential first-round quarterbacks in 2023.

If the Giants draft high in 2022, it’s likely that Jones didn’t excel enough to warrant another chance.

Schoen will have plenty of time to decide who his franchise quarterback will be for the future, but the clock will slowly be ticking.