Giants QB Daniel Jones Provides Update After Injury Scare

The New York Giants nabbed their third win of the season against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, but along the way came several injuries to the team’s players, including quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones took a sack for an 11-yard loss late in the third quarter. He had a noticeable limp, but stayed in the game for two more plays before a successful Graham Gano field goal. The team’s trainers taped up Jones’ left ankle on the sidelines, but Tyrod Taylor was given the QB reps for the Giants on their next possession before throwing a pick.

Taylor would then suffer a head injury that required him to be in the concussion protocol. Jones would return, but the offense had Saquon Barkley taking snaps out of the wild cat to start. However, Jones would be under center on the next possession.

After the game, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that Jones had a “noticeable limp.” Yet, the fourth-year quarterback spoke to reporters and was optimistic about his injury.

“I’m feeling good,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “I’ll listen to the trainers and doctors and go from there.”

Jones is still not in the clear. He told reporters that there are still more tests to undergo on his ankle.

Neither Jones nor head coach Brian Daboll provided details on a specific nature of the injury or a timeline.

Giants Had Run-First Gameplan

The Giants had 44 rushing attempts for 262 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt with two touchdowns in the team’s 20-12 victory Sunday.

Barkley was the leader in the offensive clubhouse, notching 146 yards on the ground and 162 total yards from scrimmage. One of his receptions was on a broken play where he ended up getting 15 yards.

The Penn State product complimented Jones, who blocked for him on the play.

“Not really a lot of quarterbacks out there that would go out there and fight for the team, coming back in and making those blocks”

Two plays later, Jones would score on an eight-yard run. Jones rushed six times for 68 yards, good for 11.3 yards per attempt, and scored both of the team’s touchdowns.

Laundry List of Giants Injuries

We mentioned earlier that Jones was among a list of players injured Giants players.

Starting cornerback Aaron Robinson, who returned this week after missing two weeks following an appendectomy, suffered a knee injury in the second quarter when he was hit by a Bears offensive lineman. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Safety Julian Love left the game in the first half with a concussion. He was removed due to the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Right tackle Evan Neal left in the second half with a neck injury. Devery Hamilton replaced the first-round pick. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Edge-rushing defender Jihad Ward and starting right guard left the game due to injuries, but returned to action.

Daboll didn’t have specifics for any of the players and that they will know more during the week.